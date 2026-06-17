Atlanta Braves Player Officially An MLB Free Agent After Getting Cut

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants in Georgia.

Tuesday’s game was postponed in the 2nd inning (so there will be a doubleheader on Wednesday).

The Braves wrote (on Tuesday) via X: “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.”

Atlanta Braves Player Officially A Free Agent

Earlier this week, news came out that the Braves had outrighted Austin Wynns.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned C Drake Baldwin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and outrighted C Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

It’s now been announced that Wynns has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote: “C Austin Wynns elected free agency.”

Wynns had been recently acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

He appeared in just six games for the Braves.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs Wynns (or if he returns back to the Braves).

Looking At Wynns

Wynns was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 298 career games (eight MLB seasons), Wynns is batting .228 with 177 hits, 19 home runs, 84 RBIs, 82 runs and two stolen bases.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have gotten off to a very strong start to the season after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 46-25 record in 71 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 5-5 (and they are 22-11 in 33 games at home).