Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Cardinals Series

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (on the road) this week. Baltimore picked up a resounding 13-1 win over the Cards on Tuesday evening and will go for the series win on Wednesday.

Despite being 64-68, the O’s are still alive in the AL Wild Card picture.

During the Cardinals series, specifically before game two of the series, Baltimore made a lineup change that included Pete Alonso.

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Pete Alonso Gets DH Nod on Wednesday

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, it was announced that Pete Alonso will DH instead of playing first base, but he is still in his normal spot in the batting order, which is 2nd.

Samuel Basallo will play first base for Baltimore on Wednesday.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Orioles batting order:

Orioles 8/26: “J. Holliday 2B P. Alonso DH G. Henderson SS S. Basallo 1B C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B D. Beavers LF L. Taveras RF C. Cowser CF C. Narváez C K. Bradish SP”

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Taking a Glance at Pete Alonso This Season

Pete Alonso has played 132 games for the Orioles this year. In 2024 and 2025, Alonso played in all 162 games.

Across 496 at-bats in his first season with the Orioles, Alonso is batting .276 with 31 home runs, 24 doubles, and an OPS+ of 147.

If that OPS+ mark holds, it will be the highest mark in Alonso’s career since his rookie campaign in 2019.

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