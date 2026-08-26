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Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Cardinals Series

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New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 19: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (on the road) this week. Baltimore picked up a resounding 13-1 win over the Cards on Tuesday evening and will go for the series win on Wednesday.

Despite being 64-68, the O’s are still alive in the AL Wild Card picture.

During the Cardinals series, specifically before game two of the series, Baltimore made a lineup change that included Pete Alonso.

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Pete Alonso Gets DH Nod on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 21: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, it was announced that Pete Alonso will DH instead of playing first base, but he is still in his normal spot in the batting order, which is 2nd.

Samuel Basallo will play first base for Baltimore on Wednesday.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Orioles batting order:

Orioles 8/26: “J. Holliday 2B P. Alonso DH G. Henderson SS S. Basallo 1B C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B D. Beavers LF L. Taveras RF C. Cowser CF C. Narváez C K. Bradish SP”

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Taking a Glance at Pete Alonso This Season

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 19: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts during a review in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. The review resulted in the play being a foul ball. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Pete Alonso has played 132 games for the Orioles this year. In 2024 and 2025, Alonso played in all 162 games.

Across 496 at-bats in his first season with the Orioles, Alonso is batting .276 with 31 home runs, 24 doubles, and an OPS+ of 147.

If that OPS+ mark holds, it will be the highest mark in Alonso’s career since his rookie campaign in 2019.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Baltimore Orioles Announce Pete Alonso Change During Cardinals Series

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