Brandon Hyde Sounds Off On ‘Inconsistent’ Orioles After Loss

The second half of the season hasn’t been kind to the Baltimore Orioles, who are 12-12 since the All-Star break. After going 58-38 over the first half of the season, Brandon Hyde says the team has been inconsistent over the 24-game stretch.

Baltimore’s skipper spoke with reporters after a 9-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

“Yeah, we’re really inconsistent,” Hyde told reporters postgame on August 13. “We’re giving up way too many runs. Tonight I didn’t think our at-bats were real good. Give credit to their starter, but we were just really out in front of off-speed pitches a lot…We’re not moving the line offensively enough. Over swinging at times kind of, our swings can just get really big at times and we need to improve on that.”

The loss fell underway after starting lefty Trevor Rogers gave up 5 runs in five innings. Since landing with the Orioles at the July 30 trade deadline Rogers has a 7.53 ERA.

“I thought he threw okay,” Hyde said of Rogers. “He left a few off-speed pitches up. [James] Wood got him a couple times.”

Baltimore sent two prospects, Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, to the Miami Marlins in exchange for the 26-year-old arm. But the Orioles are 1-2 over his first three appearances.

After the loss to the Nationals, the Orioles are 70-50, and half a game back of the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.

Rogers on 3rd Start with Orioles: ‘Just Didn’t Go My Way’

Rogers discussed his third start with Baltimore postgame with reporters.

“I thought my stuff was about average tonight,” Rogers said after the loss. “I think I did a decent job getting to two strikes. But I just couldn’t put guys away today. I’ve faced these guys a lot in the past and it seems like they’ve always had a good approach. I was just trying to mix all day. Got a couple soft contacts early. Just didn’t go my way. Just got to keep improving and give my team a chance.”

On how he can improve ahead of his next start, Rogers told reporters it all boils down to execution.

“I think, just keeping it simple,” Rogers continued. “It’s all about execution, being unpredictable. I had a good stretch there for a while, and that’s baseball. I’m going to have a couple of rough spots here and there. Keep doing my thing. Keep working. I know I’ll get back to it.”

That’s back to back losses for the Orioles, who haven’t won or lost more than two straight since the All-Star break. Dean Kremer will take the mound for the second game of the series against the Nationals on August 14.

Anthony Santander Hits Record-Breaking Home Run

One of few bright spots to Baltimore’s loss to Washington was Anthony Santander. The first-time All-Star hit his 36th home run of the season, setting a franchise record for Orioles switch hitters.

Santander sent a 94.9 mph sinker from Jake Irvin 400-feet to center field for his 36th of the season, and his 11th since the All-Star break. On pace for 48 this season, he’s headed to free agency this winter.

Every home run helps an increasingly stagnant Baltimore offense. But each hit also drives up the price on Santander’s next deal.

The 29-year-old has been vocal about his desire to remain with the Orioles. But with Corbin Burnes also a free agent, and extensions for Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman looming, there’s mounting pessimism about a potential future in Baltimore.