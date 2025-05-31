MLB Writer Sends Fan-Favorite Oriole Packing in Deadline Trade Proposal

With the Baltimore Orioles sinking fast and the trade deadline approaching, CBS Sports’ RJ Anderson pegged Baltimore as one of MLB’s most intriguing “bubble” teams—technically still in contention but drifting closer to a full-blown teardown. At the center of the potential sell-off? Cedric Mullins, the longest-tenured Oriole and a fan favorite, also happens to be their most logical trade chip.

Baltimore’s Brutal Fall From Contention

The Orioles won over 90 games in both 2023 and 2024. Now they’re on pace to lose 110.

They’ve already fired manager Brandon Hyde, and the front office is under fire for a string of bad decisions. Mullins, despite a solid .226/.320/.446 slash line and 10 homers in 50 games has become the poster child for a franchise stuck between holding on and letting go.

Anderson notes that executive Mike Elias will likely focus on dealing with players with expiring contracts. Mullins—set to hit free agency after 2025—fits the mold perfectly.

A Solid Season, But Questions Remain

Statistically, Mullins is having his best season since 2021. He’s walking more, slugging better, and still a menace on the basepaths. The 30-year-old has stolen 30+ bases in three of the last four years and remains one of the most exciting players in the league when healthy.

But injuries have crept in—announced today, a hamstring strain that landed him on the IL. And while he still delivers highlight-reel catches, the advanced metrics tell a different story. He ranks last among all MLB center fielders in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), even though his Outs Above Average (OAA) paints him as above average.

That inconsistency could matter to buyers. Then again, it might not.

A Crowded Outfield and a Clear Path Forward

Even if Baltimore were winning, there’s no guarantee Mullins would be part of the future. Colton Cowser is coming back from injury and looks like a capable everyday center fielder. Top prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. is speeding through the minors. The writing might already be on the wall.

That’s why this deadline is a test for Elias. Does he get something for Mullins now? Or risk letting him walk in free agency for nothing next year?

Anderson sees teams like the Phillies, Mets, and Padres as possible suitors for Mullins—contenders in need of outfield help and willing to overlook his mixed metrics in favor of his veteran presence and pop-speed combo.

A Legacy Trade

Trading Mullins would sting for Baltimore fans. He stuck with the team through the brutal rebuild and helped them regain their relevance. But with the season slipping away and Elias on the hot seat, sentiment might not be enough to keep him in town.

RJ Anderson calls this a “transformative opportunity” for the Orioles—if they’re willing to lean in.

Mullins is the type of player who could net a controllable starter or high-minor pitching prospect in return. For a team that’s shockingly thin on arms beyond Double-A, that’s a deal Elias may have no choice but to make.

Whether it’s part of a soft retool or a harder reset, the clock is ticking on Cedric Mullins’ time in Baltimore.

And if Anderson is correct, it’s already trade season in Birdland.