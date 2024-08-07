Orioles All-Star Predicted to Leave for Deal With Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles blockbuster trade for Corbin Burnes could lose it’s luster if he leaves in free agency this winter. Could the New York Yankees pry him away?

Tyler Ward of Bleacher Report predicted just that during an August 4 live stream.

“Corbin Burnes has had great success this season, to a degree, against the New York Yankees,” Ward said. “So it’s only fitting that the Yankees, who have been in the market for Burnes over the last two and a half years, are going to be in the market again this offseason.”

Burnes is considered one of the best available free agents this winter. He’s amid another Cy Young worthy campaign in his first with the Orioles, having pitched 143.2 innings, and throwing 132 strikeouts against only 34 walks.

Ward’s colleague at Bleacher Report predicted Burnes would sign an eight-year, $288 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. He mentioned the Yankees as a potential option, if they decide to “go all-out” for the starting righty.

“If neither the Yankees nor the Dodgers go all-out for Burnes, there will be that much more of a window for other big spenders like the Mets, Rangers and the pick here to actually sign him: the Red Sox,” Rymer wrote.

Burnes is 12-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 2024. He’s earned whatever lucrative payday awaits him in free agency. But look for Baltimore to make a hard sell to the 29-year-old. Retaining a top free agent should be considered the next step in the franchise’s resurgence.

Orioles Survive Corbin Burnes’ Worst Start Of Season

Burnes’ last outing was his worst of the season. He gave up 5 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings pitched to the Cleveland Guardians.

That includes a 3-run homer from Josh Naylor. It’s only the 16th home run Burnes has given up all season.

According to Stathead, only 5 pitchers have pitched 140 or more innings this season. Of the list, only Aaron Nola and Logan Gilbert have given up more home run hits.

Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde chalked up Burnes’ start to a simple fact: he’s human.

“Well, I think he’s a human being,” Hyde told reporters on August 4. “So every once in a while he’s going to have, he’s going to leave a changeup there for Naylor. Just made a bad pitch in a 2-0 spot there. But besides that, it was pretty good. His stuff was, good cutter, good sinker, good curveball. Team battles and they put the ball in play and then he left a bad pitch for Naylor there.”

Baltimore prevailed, thanks to a pair of home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.

Grayson Rodriguez Scratched From August 6 Start

Another starting pitcher for the Orioles has suffered a setback. Grayson Rodriguez was scratched at the last minute from his August 6 start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore’s number two starter was diagnosed with right lat/teres discomfort.

Hyde told reporters postgame that Rodriguez is headed home for testing. He’s at risk of going on the Injured List, which prompts the question of who’d take his place.

Grayson Rodriguez will head back to Baltimore for further evaluation and imaging, Brandon Hyde said — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 7, 2024

Cade Povich, the team’s number seven prospect, is 1-5 through 8 MLB starts this season. He has a 6.27 ERA.

Cole Irvin, who the team optioned to make room for their deadline acquisitions, is another option. The former starter turned reliever joined the Triple-A Norfolk Tides after clearing waivers.

Irvin went 6-5 as a starter this season, pitched 94.2 innings, and threw 66 strikeouts.

After losing Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries, another starting pitcher injury could threaten to derail the Orioles’ season. Rodriguez’s absence will test Baltimore’s durability once again.