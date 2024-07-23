Orioles Tabbed as Landing Spot for 3-Time Cy Young Winner

Pitching has been a roller coaster for the 2024 Baltimore Orioles. With the trade deadline approaching, could they strike a deal for Max Scherzer?

Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic tabbed the Orioles as a potential landing spot for the 39-year-old ace.

“Recently returned from the back injury that knocked him out for nearly the first three months, Max Scherzer had looked pretty sharp for the Rangers before a dud over the weekend,” they wrote on July 22. “There’s an obvious risk/reward calculus baked into trading for a surefire Hall of Famer who turns 40 this week.”

Scherzer is a three-time recipient of the Cy Young award. He’s a two-time World Series champion and future Hall of Famer.

But the soon-to-be 40 year old can’t be traded without his own consent. Scherzer has a no-trade clause in his three-year, $130 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

During a July 10 appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast, he was asked whether he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause for a trade this season.

“I’m not going to do that,” Scherzer said. “But I just don’t think I even have to think about that. I think we’re going to play better baseball. It’s going to be a moot point to even talk about. I think we’re going to win here.”

Through 6 appearances in 2024, Scherzer’s pitched 29.1 innings. He’s allowed 5 home runs and thrown 24 strikeouts, good for a 3.99 ERA.

Baltimore’s Pitching Staff Is Banged Up

As of July 22, the Orioles are down all of Danny Coulombe (expected out until September), Kyle Bradish (out for season), John Means (out for season), Tyler Wells (out for season). That’s three starters and the team’s best reliever.

Corbin Burnes, Dean Kremer, and Grayson Rodriguez are the only remaining mainstays in the rotation.

The need for more pitching is impossible to ignore, despite the team’s 60-39 record.

The Orioles acquiring pitching help seems a sure thing. But the quality, and quantity of those pitchers, is to be determined.

Baltimore looks the part of a World Series hopeful. They can make their place in the MLB hierarchy known at the trade deadline, if they land a blockbuster pitching addition to an AL East-leading roster.

Other Orioles Trade Chatter

Baltimore is consistently mentioned by insiders as a motivated buyer on this year’s midseason trade market. Three names have consistently surfaced as targets for the Orioles’ front office ahead of July 30.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked Baltimore to Mason Miller and Tanner Scott.

“But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller,” Heyman wrote on July 18.

Miller is considered the better talent. The 25-year-old closer is an All-Star in his second MLB season, thrown 39.2 innings and recorded 70 strikeouts. Miller holds a 2.27 ERA.

Scott, who played for the Orioles from 2017 to 2021, is also amid an All-Star campaign. He’s pitched 40.1 innings, recorded 45 strikeouts, and holds a 1.24 ERA.

USA Today’s Bob Nightenglae reported on July 21 that Baltimore is pursuing a deal for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

“The Detroit Tigers are engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers for Skubal,” Nightengale wrote.

Skubal is among the best starters in the majors, pitching 116 innings in 2024, throwing 140 strikeouts and holding a 2.41 ERA.

It seems a matter of when, not if, Mike Elias and the Orioles’ front office swing multiple deals for pitchers. Doing so successfully should give them all they need to make a World Series run.