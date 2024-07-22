Orioles, Phillies Have ‘Talked’ Trade for Veteran Center Fielder: Insider

The futures of Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles may not be intertwining. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies have checked in on a trade for the veteran centerfielder.

In an appearance on “Power Alley,” an MLB Network radio segment, Bowden reported the two team’s talks.

According to Jim Bowden, the Phillies have talked about the following players: Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks

Jacob Young, Nationals

“They’re [Phillies] looking for a long-term center fielder, two-way guy,” Bowden said on July 18. “They’ve talked to the Baltimore Orioles about Cedric Mullins. That might be a nice fit there.”

Mullins, amid his seventh MLB season, is batting .214/.258/.379 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 2024.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30. As of July 22, there’s been no other reporting on Mullins’ availability or interested teams.

Philadelphia has the best record in MLB at 63-36. The Orioles are right behind them at 60-39.

Orioles’ Outfield Is Crowded With Talent

Baltimore’s outfield features Colton Cowser, Austin Hays, Mullins, Anthony Santander, and prospects Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers.

That’s without mentioning other top prospects Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Connor Norby.

Mullins, 29 years old, will be an unrestricted free agent in 2029. Getting ahead of his free agency, when he’ll be 31, by trading him now will help open the door for younger talent.

Kjerstad specifically could use more playing time. The 25-year-old slugger is slashing .296/.406/.500 with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Up on an option from the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, Kjerstad has played 16 of 22 games since being recalled.

Norby is another prospect that could see playing time in Mullins’ absence. He played second base during his lone, four-game stint with the Orioles in early June.

He batted .214/.214/.429 in 14 at-bats, but that included two singles and a home run, which was his first career hit.

Mullins has been great for Baltimore in seven seasons, but is in the middle of a down year. What kind of value they’d get in return would fall short of the impact of opening the outfield for other talent.

Other Orioles’ Trade Chatter

The rumor of Philadelphia discussions for Mullins was a surprise to some not necessarily because of the context of any deal, but that a trade rumor surfaced that didn’t involve Baltimore buying pitching help.

The Orioles are consistently mentioned by insiders as a motivated buyer on this year’s midseason trade market.

Down three starters due to season ending injuries–Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells–their World Series’ hopes are almost contingent upon what they do at the deadline.

That said, three names have consistently surfaced as targets for the Baltimore front office ahead of July 30.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Orioles to Mason Miller and Tanner Scott on July 18.

“But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller,” Heyman wrote.

Miller is considered the better talent. The 25-year-old closer is an All-Star in his second MLB season, thrown 39.2 innings and recorded 70 strikeouts. Miller holds a 2.27 ERA.

Scott, who played for Baltimore from 2017 to 2021, is also amid an All-Star campaign. He’s pitched 40.1 innings, recorded 45 strikeouts, and holds a 1.24 ERA.

USA Today’s Bob Nightenglae reported on July 21 that the Orioles are pursuing a deal for Detroit Tigers‘ ace Tarik Skubal.

“The Detroit Tigers are engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers for Skubal,” Nightengale wrote.

Skubal is among the best starters in the majors, pitching 116 innings in 2024, throwing 140 strikeouts and holding a 2.41 ERA.

It seems a matter of when, not if, Mike Elias and the Baltimore front office swing multiple deals for pitchers. Doing so successfully should give the Orioles all they need to make a World Series run.