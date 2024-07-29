Orioles Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Move for $14 Million Starting Pitcher

Second verse, same as the first? As the Baltimore Orioles continue canvassing the pitching market ahead of the MLB trade deadline, is a reunion with righty Jack Flaherty in the cards?

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com thinks it is. He predicted the Orioles will find common ground with the Detroit Tigers and bring Flaherty back to Baltimore in a list of “12 bold predictions for Tuesday’s Trade Deadline.”

“It didn’t work with Flaherty last summer, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work now that he’s reasserted himself with the Tigers (2.95 ERA, 143 ERA+),” Castrovince wrote on July 28. “Corbin Burnes, Flaherty, Eflin, and Grayson Rodriguez in the playoff rotation, bolstered by that dynamic offense? Sounds good to me! And it should go without saying that the Orioles have the trade capital to beat out the opposition in the Flaherty sweepstakes.”

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Baltimore hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Flaherty.

“Normally when a rental acquisition underperforms for his new club, that club wants no part of a reunion,” Rosenthal wrote on July 25. “But in the case of Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty, the Baltimore Orioles would not rule out trading for him again, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking.”

Flaherty is 7-5 in 18 starts this season. He’s pitched 106.2 innings, allowed 15 home runs, and thrown 133 strikeouts.

Orioles, Tigers Talking Skubal Trade

No ground will be gained on a deal for Flaherty, until the Tigers shut down talks on Tarik Skubal. And according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Baltimore and Detroit are still discussing a deal for the 27-year-old ace.

“I was told this morning that the Tigers and Orioles are still talking about a Tarik Skubal trade,” Morosi said on July 29. “If they’re still talking about it on the eve of the deadline, then it’s a real possibility.”

According to VegasInsider, Skubal is the AL Cy Young favorite on all of DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

The No. 1 pitcher for the Tigers, he’s among the best starters in the majors. He’s pitched 130 innings in 2024, throwing 154 strikeouts and holding a 2.35 ERA.

As long as a deal for Skubal is possible, a reunion between Flaherty and the Orioles should be considered a solid backup option.

Rosenthal: ‘Orioles Are Not Done’ Dealing

After trading Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies and acquiring Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays, Rosenthal reports that Baltimore isn’t done dealing.

“The Baltimore Orioles are not done,” Rosenthal wrote on July 27. “They want to add a reliever, preferably left-handed, a right-handed hitting outfielder to replace Austin Hays and yes, maybe another starting pitcher, according to sources briefed on their plans.”

He went on to list a few potential options for the Orioles, including Flaherty.

“After acquiring Zach Eflin, who is under contract for next season at $18 million, the Orioles are not opposed to acquiring a rental starter,” Rosenthal continued. “Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell and Frankie Montas all fall into that category. Teams view Snell as likely to opt out after this season, as long as he is healthy.”

The acquisition of Eflin helped to stabilize Baltimore’s stance this trade deadline. They were headed into an offseason with only three starting pitchers projected for their 2025 Opening Day roster.

Eflin will make a fourth. So now, as they look to improve upon their AL East lead, Baltimore can look at rental options, without necessarily worrying about the consequences of their free agency.

Flaherty sits a likely option. But not until the Tigers have shut the door on Skubal.