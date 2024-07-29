Orioles Have Trade Interest in Reigning Cy Young Winner

The Baltimore Orioles are in the market for starting pitching ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. They’ve checked in on a trade for Blake Snell, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Orioles, with new, wealthier, win-oriented owner (and great prospect stash), are aiming high and are among teams to check on Blake Snell,” Heyman tweeted on July 29.

Snell is fresh off of a 6-inning, 15-strikeout performance. And the San Francisco Giants are listening to offers, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“All indications are that the Giants will listen to offers for Snell, who might be the most scouted player in the big leagues when he pitches the front end of a scheduled home doubleheader Saturday against the Colorado Rockies,” Baggarly reported on July 25.

Snell, who won the NL Cy Young in 2023, has spent two separate months on the Injured List this season. He made six appearances between May and June, before returning to the mound again on July 9.

Since, he’s regained his Cy Young form. Snell, in his four July outings, is 3-1. He’s pitched 24 innings, allowed one home run, and thrown 30 strikeouts. He’s dropped his ERA from 9.51 (as of June 2) to 5.10 in that span.

If teams think he’s healthy and here to stay, San Francisco’s willing to sell on the 31-year-old lefty.

Heyman: Giants ‘Unwilling’ To Pay Down Snell’s Contract

For those looking for a reason as to why Snell is considered available amid his hot streak, look no further than his $23.5 million salary. He signed a two-year, $62 million deal in March that includes a $30 million player option for the 2025 season.

And according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Giants aren’t willing to lessen that burden for any team that trades for him.

“The Giants are suggesting for now they are unwilling to pay down Blake Snell’s deal, which includes a $30M 2025 player option,” Heyman tweeted on July 29. “Snell is in great form (.347 OPS against last 4 starts via @MLBNetwork) but if they maintain this stance, that will limit the field.”

San Francisco’s reluctance hasn’t slowed Baltimore’s interest. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Orioles are “chasing” all top pitching talent as of July 29.

“The #Orioles remain everywhere chasing the best pitchers available, including Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Jack Flaherty,” Bowden wrote.

Snell, under contract through next season, would cement a four-man Opening Day rotation for the Orioles in 2025. Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer, and Grayson Rodriguez are the only healthy, starting arms under contract for next season.

Orioles Pursuing Reunion With Tanner Scott

Tanner Scott is both a former Oriole and one of the most talked about names ahead of the deadline. The 30-year-old has allowed 2 home runs in 45.2 innings pitched this season.

Bowden went on MLB Network and gave the Orioles the “best shot” at winning the “sweepstakes” for the Miami Marlins closer.

“The Yankees are still in on Tanner Scott, as are the Orioles, the Red Sox, and Royals,” Bowden said on July 29. “Those are the four teams this hour, that lead for him. It sounds like he’s going to go to one of those four, and if I had to guess, it would be an American League East team, with the Orioles probably having the best shot. But the Yankees I’m told, are still in that.”

Scott isn’t the only reunion Baltimore’s interested in. They’ve been linked to Detroit Tigers‘ starter Jack Flaherty, too, who they traded for at last year’s trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30, but the Orioles’ aren’t done dealing, with a day to go. Look for Baltimore to bring on another arm or two before the final buzzer.