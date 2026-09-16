Pete Alonso Reaches Major Career Milestone Against New York Mets

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the New York Mets in a three-game series this week.

It’s a notable series because Orioles star Pete Alonso is returning to Citi Field for the first time since signing with the Orioles.

Looking at the Orioles right now, they are in a tense AL Wild Card push where every passing game matters more than the previous one.

On Tuesday, during his game against the Mets, Pete Alonso reached a major career milestone. As this is being curated, the Orioles are up 4-3.

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Pete Alonso Hits Home Run No. 300 at Citi Field

Pete Alonso clubbed his 300th home run on Tuesday evening at Citi Field and was even welcomed with a curtain call.

Pete Alonso curtain call at Citi Fieldpic.twitter.com/1wH4AOfkuH https://t.co/112XBFw0bx — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

It was also Alonso’s 36th home run of the season, which is just another monster season for the ‘Polar Bear’.

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Pete Alonso Is Off to a Great Start in Baltimore

Pete Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract extension this offseason, and it was one of the most lucrative contracts handed out to a player on the market.

In his first season with the club, Alonso has played 151 games (and counting), and is batting .268 with 100+ RBI, 24 doubles, 151 hits, and an OPS+ of 142.

There’s not much else you can say about Alonso to marvel at his professionalism as a hitter. He simply puts up consistent 30+ home run, 100+ RBI seasons year in and year out.

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