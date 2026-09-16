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Pete Alonso Reaches Major Career Milestone Against New York Mets

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: First baseman Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles acknowledges the crowd in his first at-bat during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the New York Mets in a three-game series this week.

It’s a notable series because Orioles star Pete Alonso is returning to Citi Field for the first time since signing with the Orioles.

Looking at the Orioles right now, they are in a tense AL Wild Card push where every passing game matters more than the previous one.

On Tuesday, during his game against the Mets, Pete Alonso reached a major career milestone. As this is being curated, the Orioles are up 4-3.

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Pete Alonso Hits Home Run No. 300 at Citi Field

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles takes the field as fans hold up signs to welcome him back to Citi Field during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Pete Alonso clubbed his 300th home run on Tuesday evening at Citi Field and was even welcomed with a curtain call.

It was also Alonso’s 36th home run of the season, which is just another monster season for the ‘Polar Bear’.

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Pete Alonso Is Off to a Great Start in Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 15, 2026, in New York City. This was Alonso’s 300th career home run. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Pete Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract extension this offseason, and it was one of the most lucrative contracts handed out to a player on the market.

In his first season with the club, Alonso has played 151 games (and counting), and is batting .268 with 100+ RBI, 24 doubles, 151 hits, and an OPS+ of 142.

There’s not much else you can say about Alonso to marvel at his professionalism as a hitter. He simply puts up consistent 30+ home run, 100+ RBI seasons year in and year out.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Pete Alonso Reaches Major Career Milestone Against New York Mets

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