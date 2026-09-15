Bobby Miller Makes Honest Statement Before Dodgers-Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a tough piece of news on Monday when it was announced that reliever Edgardo Henriquez was headed to the IL with a lower back issue.

It’s unclear if Henriquez will return to the Dodgers bullpen this season, which would be a huge blow to the relief corps.

However, due to Edgardo’s injury, that opens the door for Bobby Miller to return to the big-league fold. Before the Dodgers game with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Miller spoke with the media and, in turn, revealed his honest thoughts about getting another opportunity.

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Bobby Miller Sends Message Before Reds Game

Before the Reds game on Tuesday, here is what Bobby Miller had to say about his new opportunity, per @SportsNetLA:

“That’s my job out there. Give the team a chance to win whenever you’re out there… I’ll take any role I can get.”

CBS.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Miller made one appearance for the Dodgers earlier this month, allowing one run over three innings of work. He was knocked around for five runs over 1.2 innings in his last outing at Oklahoma City and will be utilized in low-leverage situations in the Dodgers bullpen.”

Perhaps it’s a good opportunity to see what Bobby Miller can bring against a team like the Reds, who aren’t in playoff contention, as it could be a chance for Miller to build confidence on a big-league mound.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller was once a very highly touted arm in the Dodgers system.

He made his MLB debut in 2023 and has pitched (at least briefly) in the last four seasons.

However, his results have faltered, and the trust Dave Roberts/the organization has in him has been crippled a bit.

Over 188.1 MLB innings, Miller carries an ERA of 5.40. He is still just 27 y/o, but he will need to prove himself on a big-league mound before he sees an extended runway of time as he did in 2023.

Miller made 22 starts in 2023 and boasted an ERA of 3.78. He didn’t follow that strong campaign with pretty numbers, as Miller logged an ERA of 8.50 in his sophomore season across 56 IP.

That obviously led to a demotion, and then struggles in AAA have kept him mostly in the minors, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Dodgers do end up using his services.

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