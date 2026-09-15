Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Braves Game

The Chicago Cubs kicked off their series with the Atlanta Braves this week by getting in the win column on Monday evening, which is important for NL-seeding purposes.

While the Cubs likely aren’t going to win the NL Central, obtaining the top NL Wild Card is crucial in terms of escaping the Wild Card round and advancing to the divisional series.

Anywho, back to the Braves series: before their game on Tuesday, the Cubs revealed their batting order, which features a notable Ian Happ decision. Ian Happ went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the Cubs’ 7-3 win over Atlanta on Monday.

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Ian Happ Riding Pine on Tuesday Evening

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 09: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs after reacts after drawing an RBI walk against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field on September 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

For game two against the Atlanta Braves, manager Craig Counsell is giving Ian Happ a day off.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs lineup for 9/15, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 9/15: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman 3B T. Taylor LF N. Hoerner SS M. Busch 1B M. Shaw DH P. Ramírez 2B M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

Other lineup changes include Alex Bregman batting third, Tyrone Taylor getting the nod at cleanup, Nico Hoerner batting after Taylor, and Matt Shaw starting at DH instead of Michael Conforto.

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Taking a Quick Look at Ian Happ This Season

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs doubles against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Despite a low batting average, Ian Happ is still having a strong season for the Chicago Cubs.

In 149 games played, he’s clubbed 23 home runs, 25 doubles, and driven in 65 runs.

On top of that, Happ carries an OPS+ of 104 with 84 runs scored and 112 total hits.

Ian Happ will be a free agent after the 2026 season, so the way he finishes/plays in October could go a long way in determining if the Cubs want to return their longest-tenured player.

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