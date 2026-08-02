Why is the Phillies-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

A rain delay halted the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles rubber match Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 2:28 p.m. ET, after first pitch went off on schedule at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thunderstorms building through the afternoon forced the teams to hold off play as the field was prepared. The series stands deadlocked at one win apiece after Philadelphia’s dominant 5-0 victory Saturday, setting up a Sunday afternoon finale.

“We have entered a rain delay here at The Yard,” the Orioles posted on social media at 2:30 p.m. ET. “We will update with more information as it becomes available.”

“Part of the issue the Phillies and Orioles are facing is that the teams do not share a single off-day the rest of the season,” reported Shaun Nestor of Philadelphia SportsNet. “If they can’t get this game at least through the 5th inning today, then it would have to be moved to September 28, the day after the regular season ends.”

The rain delay was only the second for the Orioles this season, and first to pause action once a game had already started, according to Rich Dubroff of Baltimore Baseball.

The teams played through a downpour for the first 2 1/2 innings, but were unable to start the bottom of the third after the grounds crew attempted to dry the infield.

“Risk is going to have to go UP in BAL. I had hoped this line would hold just west. I don’t think that’s the case any longer,” wrote sports meteorologist Kevin Roth about 25 minutes before scheduled first pitch.

Though rain appeared to be slowing as the tarp went on the field, radar showed a new, deep red cell of storm activity closing in on the Camden Yards area meaning that what started off looking like a potentially short delay could go on for quite a while.

Rain probability sits near 45% by mid-game and approaches 58% by 5 p.m., with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and south-southeast winds around 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the afternoon, with possible rainfall ranging from a quarter-inch to a half-inch. Radar trends suggest the delay could extend if storms train over the ballpark.

What’s the Impact on Both Teams?

Philadelphia arrives as the favorite in the wild-card conversation, sitting second in the NL East at 58-53, eight games behind Atlanta but still firmly in contention for a playoff spot. The Phillies entered this week snapping a four-game skid after Saturday’s dominant shutout victory, a sign that consistent starting pitching and timely offense remain the club’s path to October.

The Orioles stand at 54-57, trailing by roughly 11½ games in the AL East and sitting further back in the wild-card picture than Philadelphia. Every game in the dog days of August matters when a franchise is fighting to stay in the conversation, making a rain delay or postponement a logistical headache with consequences for roster management.

A rain delay differs from a postponement. Play resumes after conditions improve with the game continuing from the point of interruption. A postponement means the game won’t be completed on the scheduled day and is typically rescheduled from the start, often as part of a doubleheader.

A lengthy pause forces difficult decisions. Bullpen usage shifts. Rest cycles compress. If the game slides into a full postponement, both clubs face a makeup game that could create a doubleheader later in the series or on the next available mutual off-day. In August, when rosters are thin and fatigue is a factor, doubleheaders add strain that can ripple through the final stretch.

Implications for Starters Wheeler and Bradish

Zack Wheeler was primed to take the mound for Philadelphia. The Phillies’ ace carries a 10-2 record with a 2.53 ERA and has been instrumental in keeping the club competitive through mid-August. Wheeler’s consistency is the Phillies’ most valuable commodity down the stretch, and every inning he logs directly impacts Philadelphia’s playoff odds.

Kyle Bradish was set to counter for Baltimore—the right-hander sits 7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and has shouldered a significant workload in a rebuilding rotation that lacks established depth.

Weather delays create a wrinkle for pitchers beyond the immediate game. If play resumes after a prolonged cooling, managers often opt not to re-warm starters, shifting workload to the bullpen. A pitcher who throws during warm-ups then sits idle risks losing command—the muscle memory breaks. For aces like Wheeler, that calculation becomes especially cautious.

A postponement pushes both starters back a day, altering rest cycles and rotation plans. In a dense August schedule, a single day’s shift can ripple through pitching deployment over the next week. Officials continue monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service. Updates on resumption timing will follow as the field is assessed throughout the afternoon.