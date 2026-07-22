How Many MLB Games Have the Boston Red Sox Won in a Row? When Was the Last Time They Lost?

The Boston Red Sox are undoubtedly the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now.

With their recent win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have now won 15 straight MLB game, and have improved their record from 32-46 to 52-48.

Boston is still six games back in the American League East, but now firmly have a position in the AL Wild Card picture.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Boston.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Receive Another Garrett Crochet Update During Orioles Series

Inside the Red Sox 15 Game Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox were firmly headed towards becoming sellers at MLB’s trade deadline.

Now, their entire outlook on the season has changed, and some may even consider them as favorites in the American League if they keep things up.

Taking a glance at the Red Sox’s recent winning streak, the last time they lost an MLB game was on July 1st against the Washington Nationals.

They carried a nine-game winning streak into the All-Star break and have now won six in a row since opening the back half of their schedule. The Red Sox are taking on the Baltimore Orioles right now, and will go for the sweep later today (Wednesday, July 22).

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Release of 7-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

Social Media Reactions to Boston Red Sox 15-Game Winning Streak

As you can imagine, social media is on fire right now regarding the Boston Red Sox scorching-hot stretch of baseball.

Here are some of the best reactions:

“126 YEARS OF RED SOX BASEBALL. In all that time, only the 1946 Boston Red Sox had won 15 straight games. Until now”

@SportsCenter also wrote : “THE MAGICAL RUN FOR THE BOSTON RED SOX CONTINUES! FIFTEEN straight wins! Tonight, they’ll attempt to break the franchise record!”

So, as you read, if the Red Sox win later tonight, it will be a franchise record for consecutive wins.

“The Boston Red Sox have won 15 straight games. It’s only the 17th winning streak of 15 or more in the last century and the longest since St. Louis won 17 in a row in 2021. On June 24, Boston had the worst record in the AL at 32-46. Currently, the Sox have the fifth-best at 52-48.”

After their series with the Orioles concludes, the Red Sox will stay home for a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays

More MLB on Heavy: ‘Realistic’ New York Yankees Trade Proposal Offloads Jasson Dominguez for Reds Catcher