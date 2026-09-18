LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Starting Pitcher: LHP Ian Seymour (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 150 K)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced a notable lineup move involving outfielder Jarren Duran before their series against the Rays.
Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Rays Series