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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Rays Series

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Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Red Sox announced a notable lineup decision involving outfielder Jarren Duran.

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Rays Series

Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 24: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Duran is out of the Red Sox’s lineup for Friday’s game. He started in center field in Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays are starting left-hander Ian Seymour on the mound, which is likely why manager Chad Tracy elected to sit Duran, a left-handed hitter.

San Francisco Giants v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 21: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base during the second inning at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for Friday:

  1. Roman Anthony LF
  2. Nick Sogard 1B
  3. Jahmai Jones DH
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Trevor Story SS
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B
  8. Nate Eaton CF
  9. Connor Wong C

Starting Pitcher: LHP Ranger Suarez (7-4, 3.33 ERA, 130 K)

Boston Red Sox v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 24: Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

  1. Yainer Diaz DH
  2. Jonathan Aranda 1B
  3. Junior Caminero 3B
  4. Ryan Vilade 2B
  5. Chandler Simpson LF
  6. Jonny DeLuca CF
  7. Nick Fortes C
  8. Victor Mesa Jr. RF
  9. Taylor Walls SS

Starting Pitcher: LHP Ian Seymour (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 150 K)

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Rays Series

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