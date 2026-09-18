Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Move Before Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Red Sox announced a notable lineup decision involving outfielder Jarren Duran.

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Rays Series

Duran is out of the Red Sox’s lineup for Friday’s game. He started in center field in Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays are starting left-hander Ian Seymour on the mound, which is likely why manager Chad Tracy elected to sit Duran, a left-handed hitter.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for Friday:

Starting Pitcher: LHP Ranger Suarez (7-4, 3.33 ERA, 130 K)

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

Starting Pitcher: LHP Ian Seymour (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 150 K)