Boston Red Sox Announce Masataka Yoshida News Before Pirates Finale

After their 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, there is a rubber match between the Pirates and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

During Saturday’s game, Yoshida tweaked his hamstring and had to exit the game.

On Sunday, the Red Sox announced a notable Yoshida decision before their series finale with the Pirates.

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Masataka Yoshida Headed to 10-Day IL

The Red Sox made the official announcement via their X account:

Yoshida also noted after the Red Sox win on Saturday that the last time he suffered a hamstring injury, it cost him about a month, so not great news for Yoshida or the Red Sox.

Across 263 at-bats this season, Yoshida is batting .274 with five home runs, 72 hits, 34 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 112.

@tylermilliken_ wrote: “Masataka Yoshida has officially been placed on the IL and Mickey Gasper is being recalled to take his spot, per @alexspeier . Gasper has a slash line of .243/.305/.308/.613 in 34 big leagues this season. Good for a 70 wRC+.”

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Taking a Look at Masataka Yoshida This Season

Coming into the 2026 season, it was unclear what Masataka Yoshida’s role would be with the Red Sox, and many were calling for him to be traded or demoted to the minors due to the struggles in 2025, most injury-related.

Fast forward to mid-August, and Yoshida has been a crucial piece to the Red Sox lineup, and his hit tool appears to be back.

However, this hamstring injury is not great, and it will likely set Yoshida back for the rest of the season.

Boston is currently 66-57, but just 4-6 in their last 10 games after going on a torrid 27-3 stretch.

It would be great for momentum purposes if the Sox could pick up this series victory against the Pirates.

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