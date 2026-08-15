Houston Astros Announce Mike Burrows News During Mariners Series

In the past week or so, the Houston Astros have picked up some absolutely electric wins in MLB to stay atop the AL West.

On Friday, it was no different. Down to their last out in their series opener with the Seattle Mariners, Astros outfielder Daulton Varsho came up with a clutch RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th, and then Christian Walker clubbed a three-run walk-off home run to send the Houston faithful into a frenzy and home happy.

Houston now leads the Texas Rangers by three games in the AL West.

Also, in a bit of lost news during the Mariners series, the Stros got a relevant update on pitcher Mike Burrows, who could be rejoining the squad soon.

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Astros’ Pitcher Mike Burrows Rehab Update

Astros starter Mike Burrows has been sidelined for over a month with right elbow neuritis.

He has begun his rehab stint, and on Friday evening, he turned in a scoreless outing for AAA Sugar Land.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart wrote (about Burrows’ outing):

“Burrows threw 43 of 67 pitches for strikes at Round Rock, striking out three batters. He hit 97.1 mph with his four-seam fastball, which averaged 95.6 mph. Burrows had 10 swings and misses, including five on his changeup.”

It remains unknown how many more rehab outings Burrows will need until rejoining the Stros, but this latest outing is a step in the right direction.

It’s also worth noting that when Burrows went down with his elbow injury, Houston was in a much different position than they are now, and manager Joe Espada may not want to disrupt the flow of the current moxie the Astros have right now.

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Mike Burrows’ 2026 Season Thus Far

Mike Burrows is a 26-year-old starter with three years of experience.

The Astros acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, but he hasn’t exactly been lighting up the stat sheet.

Across 17 starts this season, Burrows has posted an ERA of 5.99 with 75 strikeouts in 94+ innings, so again, his spot in the rotation may not be guaranteed once he clears rehab.

He’s made 36 total starts in his career, and over 194 career innings, Burrows has a lifetime ERA of 4.92 with 174 strikeouts.

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