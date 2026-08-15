Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player Amid Diamondbacks Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 3-game series this weekend. They dropped the first game of the series, 2-0, on Friday evening, but Atlanta has the chance to rebound and tie the series up on Saturday evening.

Amid the Diamondbacks series, the Atlanta Braves announced a minor roster transaction, which may not grab headlines but pertains to a demotion within their minor-league system.

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Braves Demote Blayne Enlow to Single-A

The Atlanta Braves announced on 8/14 that they reassigned 27-year-old pitcher Blayne Enlow to Single-A Rome. His transaction tracker reflects the move:

“RHP Blayne Enlow assigned to Rome Emperors from Columbus Clingstones.”

He had been playing in AA mostly this season, and it’s hard to tell if this is a performance-based demotion or injury-related, but Enlow’s statistics in the minors aren’t great this season.

Across 21.2 innings pitched between AA and AAA-Gwinnett this season, he’s allowed 19 earned runs (8.08 ERA), and struck out 24 batters.

Enlow has not made his MLB debut and also didn’t pitch at all in 2025.

His career ERA in the minors is 4.28 over eight seasons. Across those eight seasons, he’s thrown 427 innings with 413 strikeouts, so not bad overall numbers, but given that he’s 27 now, a demotion to Single-A isn’t ideal.

In 4.1 innings pitched with AAA Gwinnett this season, Enlow surrendered nine earned runs. If he can’t be more productive at the Single-A level, a release could be in his future. He’s had a few different stints across multiple AAA teams, but it’s been the same story, as Enlow has been unable to give up less than a run/inning.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Enlow in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

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Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now….

Despite the series opening loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday evening, the Braves are still dominating the NL East right now and carry an 8.5-game lead in the division over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The biggest storyline surrounding the Atlanta Braves and the MLB standings right now is the battle between the Braves and Dodgers (and Brewers) for the top seed in the NL, and the all-important No.2 seed as well, which grants that respective team immunity from the NL Wild Card round.

Grant Holmes will get the start for game two against the Diamondbacks ob Saturday, with Atlanta looking to improve to 74-49.

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