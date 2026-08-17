The Boston Red Sox, coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, will begin a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Red Sox have revealed their probable starters for the series.

Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Diamondbacks Series

Monday (7:10 p.m. EDT): LHP Alec Gamboa will open with RHP Brayan Bello likely to follow

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Alec Gamboa will start tomorrow with Brayan Bello likely in bulk.”

Tuesday (7:10 p.m. EDT): LHP Ranger Suarez

Wednesday (4:10 p.m. EDT): LHP Payton Tolle

Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Monday: LHP Mitch Bratt (3.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 SO, 33 2/3 IP, 7 GS)

Tuesday: RHP Merrill Kelly (5.11 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 82 SO, 125 IP, 22 GS)

Wednesday: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 SO, 92 2/3 IP, 22 G, 12 GS)

Looking at Alec Gamboa & Brayan Bello

Gamboa, 29, has a 1.59 ERA with a 1.118 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 17 innings this year.

Bello, 27, is 4-6 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.434 WHIP and 64 strikeouts across 84 2/3 innings in 2026.

Looking at Ranger Suarez

Suarez, 30, is 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 108 innings this season.

In his career, Suarez has a 3.36 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 815 strikeouts over 870 innings

Looking at Payton Tolle

Tolle, 23, is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 115 innings this season.

In his MLB career, Tolle has a 3.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 147 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have struggled lately, losing seven of their last nine games. They just lost two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park this past weekend.

Boston has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 66-58 record. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.