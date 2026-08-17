BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 07: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out a batter to end the sixth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
The Red Sox have revealed their probable starters for the series.
Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Diamondbacks Series
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 12: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Chase Field on August 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 17: Alec Gamboa #68 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Gamboa, 29, has a 1.59 ERA with a 1.118 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 17 innings this year.
Bello, 27, is 4-6 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.434 WHIP and 64 strikeouts across 84 2/3 innings in 2026.
Looking at Ranger Suarez
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Suarez, 30, is 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 108 innings this season.
In his career, Suarez has a 3.36 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 815 strikeouts over 870 innings
Looking at Payton Tolle
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 13: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Tolle, 23, is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 115 innings this season.
In his MLB career, Tolle has a 3.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 147 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after swinging for a strike in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Red Sox have struggled lately, losing seven of their last nine games. They just lost two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park this past weekend.
Boston has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 66-58 record. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Diamondbacks Series