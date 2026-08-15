New York Yankees Announced Roster News with Recently Signed 10-Year Player

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in an AL East showdown with AL Wild Card implications.

Before the Blue Jays series, the Yankees organization announced a handful of roster decisions, and one of them had to do with recently signed player Mitch Garver.

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Newly-Signed Mitch Garver Assigned to AAA

On August 8th, the New York Yankees decided to ink catcher Mitch Garver to a minors deal:

His transactions tracker reflects the signing:

“New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

His MLB.com profile also reflects the decision the Yankees made to assign Garver to AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 8/14, as that’s where he will start his Yankees tenure:

“C Mitch Garver assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from FCL Yankees.”

Garver was released by the Seattle Mariners on August 4th, along with former Yankees player Rob Refsnyder.

Garver, 35, played 50 games with the Mariners this season, and he batted .175 with four home runs, three doubles, and an OPS+ of 74 over 126 at-bats.

@ConorFoleyYES wrote (via X.com) about the latest Minors news in the Yankees organization:

Angel Chivilli has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce. Also, Mitch Garver has joined SWB, and the Yankees signed RHP Justin Topa to a minor league contract.”

“The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • RHP Angel Chivilli placed on the 7-Day Injured List • C Abrahan Gutierrez placed on the Development List • C Mitch Garver promoted from FCL Yankees • RHP Justin Topa signed to a Minor League contract by NY and assigned to SWB”

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Taking a Glance at Mitch Garver’s MLB Career

Mitch Garver stood out as an obvious signee with the Yankees once he was released by the Mariners.

New York needs added depth at catcher with the struggles of Austin Wells, and it’s plausible to think Garver could be up with the Majors squad before the regular season runs out.

Speaking to Garver’s MLB career, he has played in parts of 10 MLB seasons and has batted .229 in 701 games with 110 career home runs and 95 doubles along the way.

Garver has played for the Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

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