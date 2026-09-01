Boston Red Sox Announce Isiah Kiner-Falefa News Before Mariners Game

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners (at home) this week. Boston won in electric fashion on Monday evening with a Trevor Story walk-off single to send the Boston faithful in a frenzy.

With the calendar turning to September, MLB rosters have officially expanded, and the Red Sox announced a plethora of transactions before their game with the Mariners on Tuesday.

One of them involved Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

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Isiah Kiner-Falefa Activated off IL.

Here is the X.com post that the Boston Red Sox made to formally announce all of the roster transactions:

Jedixson Perez has had his contract selected, and he will start on Tuesday. Eduardo Rivera was recalled from AAA, and Boston decided to cut ties with Brett Harris.

Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey wrote (via X.com) on Tuesday:

“Other roster moves: Isiah Kiner-Falefa is activated from the IL, as has been the plan for a while. To clear two spots on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox put Eduardo Rivera on the 60-day IL, ending his season, and designated Brett Harris for assignment.”

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Taking a Look at Isiah Kiner-Falefa This Season

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been hurt for much of this season, but it’s good to add some infield depth to the club for the September push.

Kiner-Falefa was one of the Red Sox semi-big offseason signings.

He will be a free agent once again after the season is over.

Across 119 at-bats this season with the Sox, Kiner-Falefa is batting .277 with 33 hits, 19 runs scored, 13 RBI, and an OPS+ of 101.

Kiner-Falefa is an MLB veteran of nine seasons and has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers.

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