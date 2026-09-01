Chicago Cubs Announce Personal Shota Imanaga News Before Brewers Game

The Chicago Cubs are looking to claw their way back into the NL Central race with a crucial four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 4-game set began on Monday, and the Cubs dogwalked the Brewers 17-3, which was one of Chicago’s more impressive victories of the season. Chicago hit nine home runs, including three by Alex Bregman.

Before game two of the Brewers series, the Chicago Cubs made a notable Shota Imanaga announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Stud Prospect During Brewers Series

It’s Shota Imanaga’s Birthday!!

On September 1, Shota Imanaga turned 33 years old!!

The Chicago Cubs broke the news via an X.com post:

Here is what some of the comments read under the post:

@seiyasuzukigoat: “They could never make me hate you goat”

Several Cubs fans are still frustrated after Shota’s poor performance on Sunday evening.

@aoiaoi777blue: “Happy birthday, Nagu-kun! I’ll keep cheering for you forever!!”

@Big_Nol_1971_51: “Happy Birthday, Shota!!”

Shota Imanaga is in his third season with the Chicago Cubs and is currently playing on MLB’s Qualifying Offer, so he will be a free agent once the season concludes.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Alec Bohm Decision Ahead of Diamondbacks Game

Taking a Look at Shota Imanaga’s 2026 Season/Career

If the Cubs are going to go where they want to this October, they will need Shota Imanaga to be a little better.

He was named an MLB All-Star during his rookie season (2024), but his stats have been less productive since.

In 27 starts this season, Shota has an ERA of 4.01 and has allowed an MLB-leading 33 home runs from opposing batters. He does still have strong strikeout numbers, and his ERA+ is also still above league average, but he’s on a one-year, $22 million salary to essentially be the Cubs’ ace.

Over his 3-year career, Shota has logged 81 starts and 468.1 IP, and carries an ERA of 3.52 with 439 strikeouts.

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization