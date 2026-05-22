Red Sox May Target Star Infielder as Exec Admits Trade Talks

The Boston Red Sox could soon be targeting a former World Series MVP to shake things up. Boston has struggled throughout the 2026 season and is now 11.5 games out of first place in the American League East. Offense has been the team’s main weakness during the current campaign. The Red Sox are currently averaging just 3.69 runs per game on the year, the lowest number in the A.L.

Because of this, Boston will likely look to the trade market to improve the lineup. While there are several options out there, ESPN’s David Schoenfield is claiming that the Red Sox may soon target Houston Astros star, Jeremy Pena. This, of course, would depend on Houston making the shortstop available.

As Schoenfield points out, Pena only has one more year of arbitration remaining before he becomes a free agent after 2027. Because of this, the ESPN reporter believes that trading the shortstop soon to grab some prospects “would make sense.” Houston previously opted to make a similar move with Kyle Tucker in 2024.

Boston’s chances of making a major move at shortstop have seemingly received a boost. It was revealed on May 22 that starting Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had successful sports hernia surgery. As a result, the veteran is expected to miss up to 10 weeks. If so, a possible return date would not be until August 1.

Boston Red Sox Hope Jeremy Pena Becomes Available as Astros Struggle

Interestingly enough, Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy revealed that the team is already in trade talks with other teams. The exec made the revelation during an appearance on Boston Radio station WEEI on May 22. “Yeah, there’s been conversations going on earlier than ever before on [the trade] front,” proclaimed Kennedy.

Kennedy then admitted that National League teams are “more engaged” in trade conversations at the moment. This could be seen as bad news for Boston’s potential interest in Pena. Nevertheless, Houston currently has the second-worst record in the A.L. and is heading towards becoming a seller.

The exec finished the conversation by asserting that the Red Sox are hopeful that a deal can be made “earlier rather than later.” The urgency comes as Boston clearly needs a boost at the plate. Unfortunately, star outfielder Roman Anthony is not likely to return to action in the coming days. Kennedy confirmed that the slugger is dealing with a sprained ring finger.

Pena Grew Up Near the Boston Area

If Pena becomes available, the Boston Red Sox would have plenty of competition in any trade. Schoenfield also specifically named the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers as potential landing spots for the shortstop. Boston, however, may be Pena’s preferred destination in the future. The star moved to New England as a child and was a Pawtucket Red Sox fan.

Pena would certainly be a solid target for the Red Sox. He previously led the Astros to the 2022 World Series by collecting the postseason MVP trophy. The infielder also earned a Gold Glove that same year. Pena slashed an impressive .304/.363/.477 in 2025, as he was named an All-Star for the first time.