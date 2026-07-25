Red Sox Get Notable Rotation Update Amid Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday night at Fenway Park. Anthony Seigler went 4 for 5 with a leadoff homer and two doubles. Ceddanne Rafaela added a two-run shot off the Green Monster in the third.

The win put Boston at 53-49 and 16-2 in July, the best record in baseball this month.

Ten days remain until the August 3 trade deadline. Before first pitch, interim manager Chad Tracy gave an update on the pitchers Boston has been waiting on.

What Tracy Said About the Injured Red Sox

Connelly Early threw a light bullpen session, his first since left elbow inflammation put him on the injured list. He needs a rehab assignment before he pitches in Boston again. That puts him at least two weeks out.

He is the closest one.

Johan Oviedo has worked his way up to bullpen sessions. Tanner Houck is throwing several a week, but he had Tommy John surgery and Tracy would not put a date on him. Kutter Crawford is still playing catch and has not been on a mound.

Garrett Crochet and Oviedo are September at the earliest.

Sunday’s starter is not settled either. Ranger Suarez is on the injured list with a strained left groin and coming off an illness.

“The sickness part is a lot better. We’ll see how he feels,” Tracy said.

Payton Tolle is lined up if Suarez cannot go.

The Innings Are Adding Up

Boston has gotten where it is on young arms.

Jake Bennett and Tolle have both thrown more innings than they ever have in a professional season. So had Early before the elbow. The more experienced Patrick Sandoval made his second start back from a long absence on Friday and got through four and two-thirds without allowing a run.

Craig Breslow was on MLB Network that afternoon.

“We need to be mindful of the workload demands,” he said of the young pitchers.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Breslow has said he will look at the bullpen. Every contender does. But the reason Boston needs the arms is sitting in the training room, not the standings.

The rotation that won 16 games this month is the rotation Boston takes into September, and most of it has never pitched this deep into a year. Ten days to do something about it.