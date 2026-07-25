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Red Sox Get Notable Rotation Update Amid Blue Jays Series

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Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
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The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday night at Fenway Park. Anthony Seigler went 4 for 5 with a leadoff homer and two doubles. Ceddanne Rafaela added a two-run shot off the Green Monster in the third.

The win put Boston at 53-49 and 16-2 in July, the best record in baseball this month.

Ten days remain until the August 3 trade deadline. Before first pitch, interim manager Chad Tracy gave an update on the pitchers Boston has been waiting on.

What Tracy Said About the Injured Red Sox

Connelly Early threw a light bullpen session, his first since left elbow inflammation put him on the injured list. He needs a rehab assignment before he pitches in Boston again. That puts him at least two weeks out.

He is the closest one.

Johan Oviedo has worked his way up to bullpen sessions. Tanner Houck is throwing several a week, but he had Tommy John surgery and Tracy would not put a date on him. Kutter Crawford is still playing catch and has not been on a mound.

Garrett Crochet and Oviedo are September at the earliest.

Sunday’s starter is not settled either. Ranger Suarez is on the injured list with a strained left groin and coming off an illness.

“The sickness part is a lot better. We’ll see how he feels,” Tracy said.

Payton Tolle is lined up if Suarez cannot go.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 24: Boston Red Sox players, including Connelly Early #71, second from left, Payton Tolle #70, Roman Anthony #19 and Garrett Crochet #35 stand along the dugout rail during the eighth inning of their 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Innings Are Adding Up

Boston has gotten where it is on young arms.

Jake Bennett and Tolle have both thrown more innings than they ever have in a professional season. So had Early before the elbow. The more experienced Patrick Sandoval made his second start back from a long absence on Friday and got through four and two-thirds without allowing a run.

Craig Breslow was on MLB Network that afternoon.

“We need to be mindful of the workload demands,” he said of the young pitchers.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Breslow has said he will look at the bullpen. Every contender does. But the reason Boston needs the arms is sitting in the training room, not the standings.

The rotation that won 16 games this month is the rotation Boston takes into September, and most of it has never pitched this deep into a year. Ten days to do something about it.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Get Notable Rotation Update Amid Blue Jays Series

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