New York Yankees Urged to Acquire Dodgers’ World Series Champion Pitcher If He’s Cut

The waiver wire is alive and well across Major League Baseball, and while the New York Yankees haven’t partaken in the action, there is certainly still time, as MLB players are being cut from their respective teams’ left and right.

Many Yankees pundits still believe New York needs to acquire another arm or two, and perhaps Brian Cashman would be enticed by Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion pitcher Evan Phillips if he’s cut by LA.

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Yankees Urged to Acquire Evan Phillips If He’s DFA’d

Let’s be clear about one thing: there’s nothing at this exact moment that suggests Evan Phillips is going to be DFA’d in the coming days, but he could, in theory, hit the waiver wire if LA decides they no longer need his services.

And in a recent piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Stephen Parello believes that Phillips could be on DFA watch, and if he is indeed cut from the Dodgers, the Yankees should ‘snatch him up’:

“He [Evan Phillips] could be on the chopping block, as the Dodgers have a plethora of arms and will have more coming off the IL soon. In fact, they’ve just called up Landon Knack, meaning that by the time you read this, Phillips could already be on the market. He’s struggled to knock off the rust, but the talent is still there, so he could be worth a flier.”

*Phillips is not on the market*, but it is fair to note he’s allowed seven earned runs (four home runs) in 12.0 innings pitched this season. The one hurdle the Yankees would have to overcome to acquire Phillips is the fact that he’s signed on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, so the Dodgers would really have to want to kick the tires on that contract to DFA him.

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Taking a Look at Phillips’ MLB Career

Evan Phillips is an MLB veteran of nine years, and he’s spent six of those seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While he didn’t pitch enough innings to earn the ‘World Series Champion’ tag on his Baseball-Reference.com page, Phillips was a huge asset in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory, which LA, as many New York fans remember, topped the Yankees in five games.

Across nine seasons in MLB, Phillips carries an ERA of 3.44 over 264 innings and 303 strikeouts.

While he might not be as high a leverage option for Dave Roberts right now, that doesn’t mean he won’t be down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

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