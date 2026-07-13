Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign 5-Year MLB Veteran Before All-Star Break

The Toronto Blue Jays, much like the 29 other MLB teams, wrapped up their last game before the All-Star break on Sunday afternoon. Toronto, which was out West facing the San Diego Padres, lost its series finale 5-4.

The Jays enter the All-Star break in last place in the AL East with a 45-51 record. They are 12.0 games back of first place, but just 2.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot. However, before the All-Star break, the Blue Jays made a notable signing of a five-year MLB veteran.

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Blue Jays Reportedly Sign Daz Cameron

Per his MLB.com transactions page, Daz Cameron has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Over five MLB seasons, Cameron has played for the Detroit Tigers, Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers.

It was a roster move that went under the radar. MLB.com wrote (on July 8):

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RF Daz Cameron to a minor league contract.”

The signing came just about a week after Cameron was let go by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old outfielder was once a top prospect with the Detroit Tigers, but his MLB career hasn’t quite panned out, and this quiet Blue Jays signing could be a sign that Toronto still believes he can play.

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Daz Cameron’s MLB Career

Daz Cameron broke into Major League Baseball in 2020 with the Tigers.

He’s yet to play more than 66 games in any MLB season. Over 435 career at-bats, Cameron has batted .200 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, and a lifetime OPS+ of 65. The offensive numbers just haven’t been that pretty in any of his seasons.

In 2025 (his last MLB action), Cameron batted .195 across 41 at-bats, with one home run and 8 total hits.

His career bWAR is -1.7.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk hit the news, which was a quiet roster move by the Blue Jays, and wrote (on 7/12):

“Now in his age-29 season, Cameron has posted some big numbers at the Triple-A level over the last few years, on top of his performance in South Korea. His base-stealing skill and his ability to play all three outfield positions adds to his usefulness as a depth player, though it remains to be seen if the Jays will give Cameron a look in the majors.”

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