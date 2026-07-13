Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign 5-Year MLB Veteran Before All-Star Break

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Daz Cameron #28 of the Oakland Athletics hits a RBI single in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays, much like the 29 other MLB teams, wrapped up their last game before the All-Star break on Sunday afternoon. Toronto, which was out West facing the San Diego Padres, lost its series finale 5-4.

The Jays enter the All-Star break in last place in the AL East with a 45-51 record. They are 12.0 games back of first place, but just 2.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot. However, before the All-Star break, the Blue Jays made a notable signing of a five-year MLB veteran.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Hit with Tarik Skubal News as Trade Report Emerges

Blue Jays Reportedly Sign Daz Cameron

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 04: Daz Cameron #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 04, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Per his MLB.com transactions page, Daz Cameron has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Over five MLB seasons, Cameron has played for the Detroit Tigers, Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers.

It was a roster move that went under the radar. MLB.com wrote (on July 8): 

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RF Daz Cameron to a minor league contract.”

The signing came just about a week after Cameron was let go by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old outfielder was once a top prospect with the Detroit Tigers, but his MLB career hasn’t quite panned out, and this quiet Blue Jays signing could be a sign that Toronto still believes he can play.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Select Franchise Legend’s Son in 2026 MLB Draft

Daz Cameron’s MLB Career

GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Daz Cameron #28 of the Oakland Athletics hits a single in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 7, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

Daz Cameron broke into Major League Baseball in 2020 with the Tigers.

He’s yet to play more than 66 games in any MLB season. Over 435 career at-bats, Cameron has batted .200 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, and a lifetime OPS+ of 65. The offensive numbers just haven’t been that pretty in any of his seasons.

In 2025 (his last MLB action), Cameron batted .195 across 41 at-bats, with one home run and 8 total hits.

His career bWAR is -1.7.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk hit the news, which was a quiet roster move by the Blue Jays, and wrote (on 7/12):

“Now in his age-29 season, Cameron has posted some big numbers at the Triple-A level over the last few years, on top of his performance in South Korea.  His base-stealing skill and his ability to play all three outfield positions adds to his usefulness as a depth player, though it remains to be seen if the Jays will give Cameron a look in the majors.”

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Deadline Plans, Yankees Still Seeking Bullpen Support, Potential Bidding War Between Braves-Phillies for Joe Ryan

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign 5-Year MLB Veteran Before All-Star Break

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x