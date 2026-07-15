Boston Red Sox Proposed Trade for Mets’ Clay Holmes Revealed

The Boston Red Sox are starting to be featured in several MLB trade rumors as the August 3rd deadline approaches. Due to their nine-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break, the Red Sox could now be shopping for additions to help their postseason chances.

One player who was recently named in a rumor piece was Clay Holmes. SI.com’s Jeff Salcedo named the Red Sox as one of three logical landing spots for the New York Mets coveted starter:

Salcedo wrote:

“The Red Sox could look to add a right-handed starter to their rotation to give opposing hitters a different look as all Red Sox starters outside of Sonny Gray are lefties. Holmes potentially moving to the AL East would bring a sense of familiarity as Holmes spent time as Yankee from 2021-2024. Some of Holmes’ best numbers came while opposing AL East foes, particularly the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.”

If the Red Sox are truly looking to be buyers, adding a starting pitcher might be at the forefront of their ventures.

So, what would a trade package for Clay Holmes look like?

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Looking at a Potential Trade Package for Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes holds an ERA of 2.39 this season over nine starts and 52.2 innings pitched. Holmes is attached to a two-year, $26 million contract, but is set for MLB free agency after this season, so he is a rental addition, which could be right up the Red Sox alley this trade cycle.

Here’s what the Red Sox could offer the Mets for their starter:

Red Sox receive: RHP Clay Holmes

Mets receive: prospects Mikey Romero (#11) and RHP Gage Ziehl (#20)

So, that’s two top-20 prospects in exchange for Clay Holmes, which should be enticing for the Mets, who will certainly be sellers this trade deadline, and could be looking to replenish their farm system after making several trades this past offseason.

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Who Says No to This Trade?

The only reason I can think of for the Mets to decline this trade offer is if there are several other suitors for Clay Holmes, and this prospect package just isn’t enough.

But it’s fair to note that Clay Holmes has not pitched since May 15, which leaves the Mets in a tricky situation because they don’t have any leverage with his services.

For the Red Sox, expect them to continue to be linked to depth starters to pair with Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray, and if Garrett Crochet returns in the second-half of the season, Boston suddenly has a very formidable rotation that would be among the best in the American League.

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