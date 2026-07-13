Boston Red Sox Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Casey Mize Revealed

The Boston Red Sox are riding a nine-game winning streak into the All-Star break, which could totally change their MLB trade deadline plans.

After being thought to be obvious sellers this trade cycle, the Red Sox are suddenly just a game out of an AL Wild Card spot, and they suddenly have strong MLB playoff aspirations once again. If the Red Sox are to be buyers this trade deadline, perhaps their biggest need is rotation help. One name that could potentially be available is Detroit Tigers‘ starter Casey Mize.

So, what would it take for the Red Sox to land Mize? In a recent article for FanSided.com, that answer was revealed in an MLB mock trade proposal.

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What Would it Take to Land Casey Mize in Boston?

Per MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco, Casey Mize comes it as the No. 4 trade candidate across MLB this cycle:

“All the reasons that Skubal might be available apply equally to Mize. He’s an impending free agent on a long shot contender and pitching as well as ever. The former first overall pick holds a 2.95 ERA with a career-best 25.1% strikeout rate across 11 starts. Mize has had a couple injured list stints for minor left groin issues but is currently healthy and pitching like a playoff-caliber starter. He’s much cheaper than Skubal and wouldn’t require the same prospect capital as Joe Ryan, who has an extra year of club control.”

Franco makes a lot of great points, and recently, FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline proposed this trade that the Tigers and Red Sox could make ahead of the deadline:

Red Sox receive: RHP Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers receive: RHP Marcus Phillips, RHP Tyler Uberstine

Here is Kline’s reasoning behind the Red Sox making this move:

“Boston is the hottest team in the American League, which carries extra weight considering just how weak the AL feels right now. There are five above-.500 teams in the AL right now. Just five! And of those teams, the Yankees — whom Boston recently dismantled in a four-game series — are the only team built like a traditional postseason contender.”

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Casey Mize’s 2026 Season Thus Far

There’s an argument to be made that Casey Mize has been the Detroit Tigers’ best starter this season, and should be an MLB All-Star for a second-straight season.

Across 14 starts and 77 innings pitched, Mize carries an ERA of 2.79 this season. He could realistically slot in right behind Sonny Gray in the Red Sox rotation if Boston’s Craig Breslow were to trade for him.

A recent MLB trade rumor suggested that Tarik Skubal may be staying put in Detroit, which certainly brings Casey Mize’s trade status back to light, and unlike the Red Sox, the Tigers are still several games out of a playoff spot.

As MLB trade rumors and speculation start to surface, stay up to date with all the latest updates and team news on Heavy on Red Sox!

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