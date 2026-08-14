New York Yankees Announce Injury News on 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are currently opening a new series in MLB against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

It’s a big series for both clubs, as the Yankees look to stay atop the AL Wild Card picture, and the Blue Jays look to stay in the hunt for the last playoff spot in the American League. New York is on the road for the three-game set.

During the Blue Jays series, the Yankees announced injury news regarding 24-year-old pitcher Angel Chivilli.

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Angel Chivilli Heading to Minor-League IL

Angel Chivilli, who has pitched 16.2 innings with the Yankees this season, has been placed on the 7-day IL. His transactions tracker reflects the move on 8/14:

“Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders placed RHP Angel Chivilli on the 7-day injured list.”

He has bounced between Scranton and the Yankees big-league club this season. Chivilli was last demoted to the minors on August 4, and has been with AAA ever since.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Following last week’s trade deadline, Chivilli was optioned to Triple-A by the Yankees after posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.126 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings out of the New York bullpen. He’ll be sidelined for at least the next week.”

Manager Aaron Boone noted to Yankees reporter Gary Phillips that Chivilli is dealing with a ‘posterior elbow stuff”.

“Angel Chivilli has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce. Also, Mitch Garver has joined SWB, and the Yankees signed RHP Justin Topa to a minor league contract.”

Due to the demotion after the All-Star break, one could assume the Yankees don’t necessarily need his services anymore this season.

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Taking a Glance at Angel Chivilli’s MLB Career

The New York Yankees made a trade with the Colorado Rockies to acquire RHP Angel Chivilli.

He’s pitched in parts of three MLB seasons, with his first two years being with Colorado.

Across 107 total big-league innings, he’s posted an ERA of 5.80 with 87 strikeouts. 2026 with the Yankees has actually been his most effective season thus far.

He logged 58.2 innings last season with Colorado, but boasted an ERA of 7.00+.

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