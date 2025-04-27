Red Sox Deal From Deep Prospect Pool in Trade Pitch for Top Target

It’s definitely a First World problem, but what should the Boston Red Sox do with so many top-flight minor league players?

That’s a question an MLB team faces when it has one of the top farm systems in the sport. There are only so many roster spots at the major league level, and unless there is a full-fledged youth movement underway, it’s highly unlikely that more than a handful of prospects would graduate to “the show” at the same time.

And then there’s the issue of positional depth charts and how to determine which player to prioritize.

Path to MLB for Franklin Arias Blocked By Other Top Boston Prospects

For example, Franklin Arias is an exciting 19-year-old middle infielder who has dominated offensively at rookie ball and with the Class-A Salem Red Sox. It doesn’t take much to see the numbers he has already put up and wonder how soon Boston’s No. 4 prospect, who is the No. 72-ranked prospect throughout MLB, will be playing at Fenway Park.

However, the Red Sox have already brought up their No. 2 prospect (No. 6 overall), 22-year-old Kristian Campbell, to start at second base, and given his hot start, it looks like that spot could be filled for many years. And Marcelo Mayer, another 22-year-old who is Boston’s No. 3 prospect (and No. 11 overall), continues to bide his time at Triple-A Worcester until he arrives to take over at shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Their ascension also blocks the potential pathway for Boston’s other top middle infield prospects such as Yoeilin Cespedes, Dorian Soto and Mikey Romero. And before suggesting the possibility of moving any of them to an outfield spot, the Red Sox are already struggling with the dilemma of when to bring their No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony, into an outfield mix that currently includes a pair of former top 5 prospects in 28-year-old Jarren Duran and 24-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela.

So many young standouts, so few spots to put them. Which makes using some of them as trade chips a viable option.

And with Boston entertaining playoff aspirations despite a pitching staff that is among MLB’s worst in runs allowed, there is no shortage of armchair general managers willing to offer suggestions as to how the Red Sox could utilize their prospect pool.

Franklin Arias Could Be Part of Package to Acquire Sandy Alcantara

Perhaps the top trade target this season is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek recently examined potential deals to acquire the two-time All-Star and 2022 Cy Young Award winner, and he stated that Boston is “the top team in the sweepstakes for Alcantara.

“Though they added Garrett Crochet in the offseason, they still need another ace,” Pressnell wrote.

In exchange, Pressnell proposed that the Red Sox could package Rafaela, Arias and right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins, the team’s No. 14 prospect, although he acknowledged that “Boston might have to part ways with another top 20 prospect to get the deal done.”

Fortunately for the Red Sox, they have prospects to spare.