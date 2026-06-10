Caleb Durbin’s Honest Assessment of His 2026 Red Sox Performances

The Boston Red Sox are navigating one of their most troublesome seasons in recent years.

On Wednesday, they faced a frustrating 7-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, handing them a clean sweep of the series at Tropicana Field.

Despite the organization’s persistent struggles, infielder Caleb Durbin has been experiencing success.

Red Sox Caleb Durbin Builds Momentum

Pushing aside Boston’s current four-game losing skid, 26-year-old Durbin has been flashing his skills at the plate.

On Wednesday, while facing the Rays, the young infielder smacked two homers.

His first came during the top of the eighth on a fly ball to left field, while his second stunned fans in the top of the ninth on another fly ball to left field.

After the game, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, Durbin stated, “Honestly, the last couple of days felt really good. Felt like I was really getting good swings on the ball, and when I was going to hit them, it was going to be good results — not just feeling like I’m putting good swings on the ball, but trusting that the result would be good and trending in the right direction. But obviously still a lot of work to be done.”

Further reported by Smith, Durbin added, “I’m staying inside it. Even when you’re pulling, you have to attack the inside part of the ball to kind of get good spin. I’m not gonna hit it perfect every time, but that’s when your misses on the wrong side of the ball are still hits to left, or a little top spun, but they’re still hits. So for me, it’s just getting back to attacking the ball the right way, and the results have been better.”

Durbin’s MLB Career

Since being picked 427th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB draft, Durbin has been stepping up to the plate.

His MLB debut arrived in April 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He wrapped up his 2025 campaign, slashing .256/.334/.387 with a .721 OPS and 11 home runs through 136 games.

His time with the Brewers was short-lived, as he was traded to Boston in February of this year alongside Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler.

In return, Milwaukee received Shane Drohan, David Hamilton and Kyle Harrison.

Since landing with the Red Sox, Durbin has been slashing .204/.264/.330 with a .594 OPS and three homers through 60 games thus far.

Durbin Is the Highlight of Boston Right Now

With the Red Sox falling at the bottom of the American League East standings, the franchise could use any glimmer of hope it can get.

Boston is 27-39 overall, which leaves them toward the bottom of the Major Leagues as a whole.

The only teams trailing are the San Francisco Giants (28-41), the Los Angeles Angels (26-42) and the Colorado Rockies (25-42).

With their set against Tampa Bay now in the past, they will play a three-game series on Friday, June 12, against the Texas Rangers. This will be a homestand for the Red Sox at Fenway Park.