Boston Red Sox Announce Demotion of 22-Year-Old Player Before Mariners Finale

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Red Sox won the first game of the series 9-8 on Monday. The Mariners won the second game 9-6 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced the demotion of a 22-year-old player.

Boston Red Sox Demote 22-Year-Old Pitcher Jedixson Paez

mlb.com/player/jedixson-paez-699151″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Via MLB.com (Sept. 2): Boston Red Sox optioned RHP Jedixson Paez to Worcester Red Sox.

The Red Sox recalled left-hander Raymond Burgos as a corresponding move.

Boston selected Paez’s contract on Tuesday.

Paez started for the Red Sox on Tuesday and allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits, two hit batters and two walks over 3 2/3 innings en route to suffering the loss.

Looking at Red Sox RHP Jedixson Paez

The Red Sox signed Paez to a minor-league deal back in Jan. 2021.

The Chicago White Sox selected Paez from the Red Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

Paez, 22, allowed six earned runs in three innings across three appearances with the White Sox before being returned to the Red Sox.

The young right-hander has a career 3.37 ERA with 381 strikeouts over 369 innings in the minors.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East with a 75-64 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 8 1/2 games.

Boston owns the second American League Wild Card spot. The team is four games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.