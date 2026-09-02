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Boston Red Sox Announce Demotion of 22-Year-Old Player Before Mariners Finale

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Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Red Sox won the first game of the series 9-8 on Monday. The Mariners won the second game 9-6 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced the demotion of a 22-year-old player.

Boston Red Sox Demote 22-Year-Old Pitcher Jedixson Paez

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after being taken out of the game against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

mlb.com/player/jedixson-paez-699151″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Via MLB.com (Sept. 2): Boston Red Sox optioned RHP Jedixson Paez to Worcester Red Sox.

The Red Sox recalled left-hander Raymond Burgos as a corresponding move.

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Boston selected Paez’s contract on Tuesday.

Paez started for the Red Sox on Tuesday and allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits, two hit batters and two walks over 3 2/3 innings en route to suffering the loss.

Looking at Red Sox RHP Jedixson Paez

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed Paez to a minor-league deal back in Jan. 2021.

The Chicago White Sox selected Paez from the Red Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

Chicago White Sox v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 26: Jedixson Paez #63 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning during his MLB debut on Opening Day at American Family Field on March 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Paez, 22, allowed six earned runs in three innings across three appearances with the White Sox before being returned to the Red Sox.

The young right-hander has a career 3.37 ERA with 381 strikeouts over 369 innings in the minors.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East with a 75-64 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 8 1/2 games.

Boston owns the second American League Wild Card spot. The team is four games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Demotion of 22-Year-Old Player Before Mariners Finale

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