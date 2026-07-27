Boston Red Sox Demote 25-Year-Old Player Before Athletics Series

Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox made the first *real* notable trade of the deadline season by acquiring infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Connelly Early.

Well, considering Curtis Mead has already been activated, that means another player on the Red Sox must be demoted to the minors.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics (on the road), which begins Monday evening, the Red Sox have announced that Tsung-Che Cheng has been optioned to the minors.

More MLB on Heavy:Yankees Have ‘Pathway’ to Land CJ Abrams if Anthony Volpe, George Lombard Jr. Included in Trade

Tsung-Che Cheng Optioned Before Athletics Series

MLB.com’s transactions tracker reflects the roster move regarding Tsung-Che Cheng:

“Boston Red Sox optioned SS Tsung-Che Cheng to Worcester Red Sox.”

He was originally recalled in late June.

Tsung-Che Cheng, 25, has appeared in 14 games for the Boston Red Sox this season. He’s played in parts of two MLB seasons, with his 2025 stats coming with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 39 at-bats this season with the Red Sox, Cheng has batted .256 with one double, 5 RBI, and an OPS of .600.

More MLB on Heavy: Pittsburgh Pirates Complete Trade with White Sox After Cutting 7-Year MLB Veteran

Looking at the Boston Red Sox Right Now

After their 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the Red Sox are now 54-50 this season, which is good for third place in the AL East.

If the standings were to hold, it appears like it would be another AL Wild Card collision course with the New York Yankees.

Boston recently won 15 straight games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games. They now head to West Sacramento, where offense should be plenty, and the Red Sox have performed well on the road, going 29-21 in 50 games away from home.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Receive Max Scherzer News Before Nationals Series