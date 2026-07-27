Yankees Have ‘Pathway’ to Land CJ Abrams if Anthony Volpe, George Lombard Jr. Included in Trade

Washington Nationals‘ infielder CJ Abrams has perhaps been the best hitter since the All-Star break, and if there’s any speculation around his trade status, his recent production has only increased that speculation.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on July 25): “CJ Abrams is the hottest hitter on the planet. Post-All-Star break, Abrams leads MLB in OPS (1.632), HR (7) and RBIs (15). He has more homers by himself in the second half than the Blue Jays, Orioles, Mariners, Twins, White Sox, Cardinals and Angels.”

CJ Abrams stands out as a potential top trade target for the New York Yankees if he’s made available, and the blockbuster trade could finally push Anthony Volpe out of the fold for good, according to an MLB insider.

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MLB Insider Notes Yankees ‘Pathway’ to Land CJ Abrams

According to The Athletic insider Jim Bowden, the Yankees have a ‘pathway’ to land CJ Abrams, but it would mean parting ways with their top infield prospect George Lombard Jr., and fellow infielder Anthony Volpe.

Well, if you asked Brian Cashman to make a straight-up trade, Anthony Volpe for CJ Abrams, there would be absolutely no hesitation, but the Nationals would certainly be pleading for a lot more capital in return for their 2X All-Star infielder, who also happens to be one of the best hitters in MLB this season.

Including George Lombard Jr. in the deal is where things get tricky, and even that might not be enough to land Abrams. There’s a strong chance that Lombard Jr. gets his first taste of MLB action this season, but this speculative report would mean George Lombard Jr. never gets to that debut date.

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More on Yankees/CJ Abrams Rumors

It’s understandable why the Yankees are being rumored/linked to CJ Abrams.

Abrams, 25 and still controllable for three seasons, is batting .297 this season with 27 home runs, 82 RBI, and 114 hits. If you take the stats of Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero, and Ryan McMahon combined, you have CJ Abrams.

CJ Abrams, notably, doesn’t have the best defense (at shortstop), so the Yankees might need to move him elsewhere on the diamond; however, his bat is undeniable, and given he’s a lefty, imagine how his power would translate to Yankee Stadium.

If the Yankees are serious about being World Series contenders, they won’t get there by running out McMahon and Volpe even semi-regularly, so an infielder has become an increasing priority within the organization.

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