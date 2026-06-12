ESPN Issues Grim Verdict on Red Sox Season Amid Growing Problems

The 2026 season has been a disaster for the Red Sox. Sitting at 27-39 and six games out of a postseason spot, ESPN’s Dave Schoenfield effectively declared Boston’s season over.

“The Red Sox are averaging 3.91 runs per game — only the Padres at 3.81 are scoring less often. That’s nearly a run less per game than last year’s 4.85 figure and would be Boston’s lowest offensive output since 1992 — a team that finished 73-89,” writes Schoenfield.

Schoenfield describes this year’s iteration of the Red Sox as “joyless and lifeless”. He also cites their struggles at home, where they are 10-21 and averaging 3.21 runs per game, as a significant problem.

The Red Sox are one of the least productive lineups, with an 89 wRC+ that ranks fourth-worst in MLB. That has to do with a low walk rate of 7.7% (27th) and a .132 ISO (29th). So not only are they not creating extra opportunities, they aren’t making enough contact conducive to driving in runs.

Those problems were easily foreseeable, given who’s recently left the organization. The club traded Rafael Devers a year ago and let Alex Bregman walk in free agency. Devers’ slug and Bregman’s strong walk rate are missing from their lineup.

The offensive struggles are only part of the problem. The Red Sox have also dealt with a series of public communication issues surrounding injuries, leadership, and the direction of the organization.

Red Sox Look Dysfunctional in 2026

The lack of offense is just one symptom of what appears to be a dysfunctional organization. There seem to be conflicting reports on nearly every major button topic. Such examples include injury updates on key contributors such as Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow’s job security.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy seems to be at the center of that dysfunction. Kennedy serves as the bridge between ownership and the front office, which is under heavy criticism given their offseason moves and poor start.

The Red Sox president recently appeared on the “Greg Hill Show” on WEEI radio. While he called the season “embarrassing,” he also gave Breslow a vote of confidence. However, that may be because he knows everything he says publicly gets dissected by thousands of fans and writers.

Breslow has been the source of criticism, especially in the wake of Alex Cora’s firing in April. Jason Varitek’s wife and Hunter Dobbins’ father have taken shots at the Red Sox’s CBO.

The latest report from MassLive’s Sean McAdam is that it’s “nearly impossible” for Breslow to keep his job. McAdam cites precedent from Dave Dombrowski (2019) and Chaim Bloom (2023), who were dismissed after losing seasons. It probably stings more that the two former Red Sox PBOs have moved on to teams that currently occupy a playoff spot in 2026.

What Can the Red Sox Do to Salvage the 2026 Season

Barring some miraculous turnaround, the Red Sox are headed for one of their worst seasons in recent history. They’re on pace for 64 wins, putting them closer to the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft than the postseason.

Teams will inquire about some of the Red Sox’s expiring contracts. Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, and Sonny Gray will generate the most interest. They could also look to offload veterans such as Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Danny Coloumbe, and Tommy Kahnle as well.

Chapman might be their best trade chip, as teams look for an elite closer to anchor their bullpen. The future Hall of Famer is under a $13 million salary, a bargain for what he provides. His contract includes a vesting option for 2027 that triggers at 40 innings. He’s on pace to reach 47 innings this season, so teams can bank on that option vesting.

Should the Red Sox opt to sell at the deadline, they’ll focus on a return that will improve their chances of contending in 2027. The more intriguing question for the Red Sox will be who gets the opportunity to assemble that squad.