Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign 49-HR Star Slugger After Terrible Postseason

  • 337 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a three RBI home run in the third inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox ended their 2026 campaign on a horrible note.

The Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series, and they never made it interesting. This is because Boston was outscored 18-2 in their two games against New York.

After an atrocious postseason like this, it’s clear that the Red Sox are due for some moves. They need far more talent if they hope to be legitimate contenders next season.

One of the Red Sox’s top needs is another power hitter. Because of this, they are now being connected to one of baseball’s top power-hitting pending unrestricted free agents.

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Eugenio Suarez in Free Agency

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy urged the Red Sox to sign Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez in free agency this winter.

“Suarez was someone connected to the Red Sox last offseason, but they went in a different direction,” McAvoy wrote. “At the time, Suarez’s defense was talked about as the biggest deterrent. If he were to come in as a DH, defense wouldn’t matter.”

Seeing Suarez be named a potential target for the Red Sox is not difficult to understand. They need another star power hitter, and Suarez is just that when playing at his best. Thus, it would make sense if the Red Sox brought him in on a short-term deal this offseason.

If the Red Sox signed Suarez, he would give them another power hitter for the middle of their batting order. This could benefit Boston immensely, as their offense is simply not good enough.

Taking a Look at Suarez

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 12: Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Suarez appeared in 105 games this season with the Reds. During them, he posted 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .212 batting average. This was after he had 49 home runs, 118 RBI, and a .228 batting average in 159 games split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners in 2025.

Suarez has also hit at least 30 home runs in four out of his last six seasons. With this, he is undoubtedly a major threat at the plate and would be a great addition for a Red Sox club that wants more success in 2027.

Overall, on a short-term deal, the Red Sox and Suarez could be a wonderful match. Boston needs another power hitter, and the 13-year MLB veteran would give them just that. It will now be interesting to see if Boston ends up signing him this offseason from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign 49-HR Star Slugger After Terrible Postseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x