Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign 49-HR Star Slugger After Terrible Postseason

The Boston Red Sox ended their 2026 campaign on a horrible note.

The Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card series, and they never made it interesting. This is because Boston was outscored 18-2 in their two games against New York.

After an atrocious postseason like this, it’s clear that the Red Sox are due for some moves. They need far more talent if they hope to be legitimate contenders next season.

One of the Red Sox’s top needs is another power hitter. Because of this, they are now being connected to one of baseball’s top power-hitting pending unrestricted free agents.

Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Eugenio Suarez in Free Agency

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy urged the Red Sox to sign Cincinnati Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez in free agency this winter.

“Suarez was someone connected to the Red Sox last offseason, but they went in a different direction,” McAvoy wrote. “At the time, Suarez’s defense was talked about as the biggest deterrent. If he were to come in as a DH, defense wouldn’t matter.”

Seeing Suarez be named a potential target for the Red Sox is not difficult to understand. They need another star power hitter, and Suarez is just that when playing at his best. Thus, it would make sense if the Red Sox brought him in on a short-term deal this offseason.

If the Red Sox signed Suarez, he would give them another power hitter for the middle of their batting order. This could benefit Boston immensely, as their offense is simply not good enough.

Taking a Look at Suarez

Suarez appeared in 105 games this season with the Reds. During them, he posted 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .212 batting average. This was after he had 49 home runs, 118 RBI, and a .228 batting average in 159 games split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners in 2025.

Suarez has also hit at least 30 home runs in four out of his last six seasons. With this, he is undoubtedly a major threat at the plate and would be a great addition for a Red Sox club that wants more success in 2027.

Overall, on a short-term deal, the Red Sox and Suarez could be a wonderful match. Boston needs another power hitter, and the 13-year MLB veteran would give them just that. It will now be interesting to see if Boston ends up signing him this offseason from here.