Former Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Retires Following Release from Mariners

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder has retired, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. This came on the heels of the Houston Astros’ waiver claim of outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

McTaggart dropped the news on X in response to Houston radio host Jeremy Branham, who questioned the Velazquez claim. The Astros were close to inking the former Red Sox, according to the Astros beat writer, but he elected retirement instead.

Refsnyder, 35, played for the Red Sox between 2022 and 2025. He played primarily as a right-handed platoon bat, serving as a key bat off the bench against left-handed pitching. Over that stretch, he slashed .276/.364/.440 with 27 home runs.

Perhaps more impressive was his ability to destroy left-handed pitching. With the Red Sox, Refsnyder hit .312 with 19 home runs and a 155 wRC+ across 501 plate appearances. In all four seasons, he produced at least a 135 mark when holding the platoon advantage.

Robert Refsnyder’s 2026 Season Recap

Refsnyder left the Red Sox in free agency following the 2025 season. He signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The deal did not work out, as the 35-year-old hit just .140 before the Mariners cut ties.

Refsnyder was officially released on August 4 after the club acquired Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade.

The Red Sox added more right-handed thump to their lineup. Their biggest move was acquiring All-Star slugger Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals to man first base. They also swung a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to add infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler.

All those moves have worked out nicely for the Red Sox. Despite a three-game losing streak, they’re firmly in American League East contention and have a healthy cushion in the Wild Card race.

Boston was interested in adding an outfield bat from the right side. However, the club elected to target Eli White and Jahmai Jones to add to their bench instead. That suggests the Red Sox will not take a flyer on the veteran.

It’s possible that Refsnyder chose not to pursue any opportunities. Given his 2026 track record, he was likely going to have to grind through a minor league stint again for another shot at a big league role.