Boston Red Sox Urged to Sign Recently Released Player in Reunion Deal

The Boston Red Sox have firmly cemented themselves as an AL Wild Card team after a torrid last month and a half of baseball, and Boston likely still has its sights set on the AL East crown, which still feels attainable with about 50 games left to be played in the season.

While the MLB trade deadline has come and gone, there are still ways for players to be acquired. One of those ways is free agents who have either yet to be signed or were recently let go by their former teams.

One name the Red Sox should monitor is former platoon-man Rob Refsnyder, who had a solid amount of success with the club in four years before the 2026 campaign. Refsnyder was released by the Seattle Mariners last week and is now eligible to sign with any team that will take on his services.

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Red Sox Urged to Ink Rob Refsnyder

In a recent ‘projections’ piece by FanSided.com, the Red Sox are being urged to land Rob Refsnyder for their final playoff push of the regular season:

“Rob Refsnyder is another “value signing” from last offseason that has aged like exposed milk on a summer day. Refsnyder’s appeal was very simple: he absolutely crushes left-handed pitching. Or so we thought. Boston got plenty of mileage out of the Refsnyder platoon a year ago, when he posted a .959 OPS against southpaws. Well, he has a .506 OPS against southpaws in Seattle.”

While his numbers have been highly disappointing this season, there’s clearly something about Fenway Park that Refsnyder enjoys, or it’s something about the Red Sox organization, because he actually fared very well in his four years with Boston.

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Inside Rob Refsnyder’s Tenure with the Red Sox

Rob Refsnyder is an MLB veteran of 11 seasons, but had a hard time finding any sort of consistent playing time for the first several years of his career. That was until he landed with the Red Sox in 2022.

Across 309 total games for Boston, Refsnyder clubbed 27 home runs and 47 doubles. He also drove in 165 runs and posted an OPS+ of 123.

His bWAR with the Red Sox was 3.8.

Across the other eight seasons of his career, Refsnyder’s bWAR is -1.3, and he had no where near a league-average OPS+ with any other club.

It’s very fair to think that a Rob Refsnyder-Red Sox reunion could work out, but it would be up to Boston’s front office to make that decision.

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