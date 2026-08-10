Houston Astros Claim 4-Year MLB Player from Cardinals

Despite the MLB trade deadline already passing, there are still ways to acquire players from other organizations.

One of those ways is via the waiver wire, which is typically very active at this time of year, and on August 10, the Houston Astros decided to utilize that route themselves.

It was announced by the club on Monday that they have acquired 4-year player Nelson Velazquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Velazquez was designated for assignment two days ago to make room on the roster for recently claimed player Everson Pereira. Well, now Velazquez belongs to the Houston Astros organization.

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Astros Claim Outfielder Nelson Velazquez from Cardinals

The initial report comes from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, who wrote:

“The Astros claimed Nelson Velázquez off waivers from the Cardinals and designated Shay Whitcomb for assignment. Velázquez is a right-handed hitting outfielder with a career .739 OPS against left-handed pitching”

Nelson Velázquez, 27, has played in parts of four MLB seasons. With the Cardinals this season, he batted .216 in 70+ at-bats with four home runs and four doubles.

Rome had previously reported that the Astros have been seeking right-handed hitting OF help, and they get it in the form of Velazquez, who should serve in a platoon role if needed. Houston, despite their loss to the Padres on Sunday night, is still in first place in the AL West.

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Taking a Glance at Nelson Velázquez’s MLB Career

Nelson Velázquez debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, and has bounced around since.

After a 90-game stint with the Cubs across two seasons, he joined the Royals in 2023, where he played a total of 104 games across two seasons as well. 2026 was his first season with the Cardinals, and he will now play for his second team in 2026 when he appears in a game for the Stros.

He’s a lifetime .212 hitter across 620+ ABs. Velázquez holds an OPS+ of 98 in his career with 35 home runs, 25 doubles, and 99 total runs driven in.

It will be interesting to see what impact he has on the current Houston Astros roster.

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