Seattle Mariners Announce Release of 4-Year Boston Red Sox Player

The Seattle Mariners announced they have released a pair of players on Tuesday afternoon.

One of those players is longtime Boston Red Sox utility player Rob Refsnyder. Along with Refsnyder, Mitch Gaver has also been let go by the Mariners.

Rob Refsnyder, 35, played with the Boston Red Sox for four seasons before joining the Mariners on a one-year, $6.25 million deal this season. In 114 at-bats with the Mariners this season, Rob Refsnyder is batting .140 with four home runs and 16 total hits. He’s also been on the IL for some time, which likely led to the release.

He’s played in 11 seasons total in MLB and was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2012. He’s out of Seoul, South Korea.

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Looking at Rob Refsnyder’s Tenure with Boston Red Sox

During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder was a very serviceable platoon hitter and actually had some very big moments for the team.

Over 309 total games played with the Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder batted .276 with 27 home runs, 48 doubles, and 119 RBI over 800+ at-bats with the club.

His OPS+ with the Red Sox was 123, by far the highest mark with a team in his MLB career.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald detailed the recent Mariners roster decisions:

“With the deadline now passed, a trade is no longer possible, not that Garver or Refsnyder would have had much value regardless. Both have enough service time to reject outright assignments and elect free agency. The Mariners have skipped that formality and have just released the two players. They will be free agents once they clear release waivers, if they haven’t already.”

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Rob Refsnyder’s MLB Career At a Glance

Rob Refsnyder has played in 11 MLB seasons with seven different MLB teams.

He holds a career .246 batting average with 37 career home runs, 165 total RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 96.

Refsnyder debuted with the New York Yankees in 2014, where he spent his first 3 MLB seasons, but saw very limited at-bats. He then bounced around from team to team and became somewhat of a journeyman before landing with the Red Sox, where he became a vital platoon bat against LHP.

Now, Refsnyder is free to sign with any MLB team of his choosing (that will welcome his services). However, retirement could be in play due to the struggles this season and injuries.

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