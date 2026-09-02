Red Sox Injury Update: Latest Step for Garrett Crochet to Return

There is no doubt that the Boston Red Sox would love to get Garrett Crochet back for their playoff push. So, it’s good to see him seemingly take another step forward on his return from injury.

On Tuesday, for the second time, Crochet was able to throw off a mound. Rob Bradford posted video of the workout online.

Crochet struggled early in the season, before the Red Sox decided he needed some time on the IL. Initially, he went down with what was described as left shoulder inflammation. At the time, it was also not expected to cost him a significant amount of time. That was on April 29th. A lat strain would end up extending his time on the IL.

Now, Crochet has been on the IL long enough that it’s altered his contract. By missing 120 consecutive days with an arm injury, Crochet lost the ability to opt out and hit free agency in 2030. Now, he will be with the Red Sox through 2031 and potentially 2032, depending on how Boston handles their option.

Garrett Crochet Will Likely Be Limited for the Boston Red Sox in His Return

When Garrett Crochet does return, Red Sox fans are hoping to get the 2025 ace that they saw on the mound. Crochet finished the 2025 season second in Cy Young voting. That was on 32 starts and 205.1 innings pitched, with a 2.59 ERA and a league-leading 255 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, if and when Crochet does return to the Red Sox, he won’t be providing that type of bulk. Instead, he’ll likely only pitch one or two innings per outing.

Back in early August, interim manager Chad Tracy shared that it wasn’t “feasible” to expect Crochet to come back and throw six to nine innings in an outing. Instead, he’d more likely be used in a bullpen role.

It’s a different situation, but in 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet did go on an innings limit and maxed out at 60-65 pitches. That was an act of self-protection, though, before he got traded and landed his long-term deal.

So, it may not be the bulk that you want, but a small burst of Crochet would still be a massive boost for the Red Sox.

Other Pitcher Injuries for the Red Sox

Unfortunately, for the Red Sox, injuries have been one of the storylines of the season so far. That includes pitcher injuries, in particular.

Besides Crochet, the Red Sox entered the season dealing with injuries to starters like Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Then, Johan Oviedo quickly suffered his own injury, with a right flexor strain.

Add to that, there are also workload concerns for the starting pitchers who are healthy. Jake Bennett has been pushed back for extra rest before. Now, the Red Sox are doing the same thing with Sonny Gray. At least the Red Sox can hang their hat on Houck improving.

The bullpen has also taken its share of blows. Garrett Whitlock just returned, but big names like Justin Slaten and Zack Kelly remain out.

Following his appearance on Monday, the Red Sox added to that list. Fire-throwing relief pitcher Tyron Guerrero hit the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Hopefully, he’ll be back by the end of the season, but it’s another blow to depth for Boston.