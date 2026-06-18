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Is the Red Sox-Blue Jays Game Today Rained Out? Latest Weather Updates

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A general view of the rain tarp on the field at Fenway Park before a game.
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Rain threatens today's Red Sox-Blue Jays game. Here's the latest forecast, rain-delay outlook and whether a postponement remains possible.

Weather issues hover over today’s Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup, leaving fans searching for answers about possible rain delays, postponement scenarios and whether first pitch will happen as scheduled.

As conditions evolve throughout the day, both teams will be closely monitoring the forecast while fans await the latest updates on whether weather could affect the series opener.

The game at Fenway Park is set for a 1:35 p.m. ET first pitch, with Sonny Gray starting for Boston and Trey Yesavage taking the mound for Toronto. What greets them — and for how long — depends on the next few hours of radar data.

As of 1:20 p.m. no decision on whether the game would be delayed or postponed had been announced. Rain was not falling at Fenway Park at that time and conditions are decsribed as cloudy and breezy, with a “heavy” thundershower expected later in the day, according to AccuWeather.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP
SP: Sonny Gray (RHP) • 8-1, 3.03 ERA
# Name Pos AVG SLG
1 Mickey Gasper DH .258 .326
2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .286 .448
3 Wilyer Abreu RF .278 .432
4 Willson Contreras 1B .294 .551
5 Jarren Duran LF .213 .396
6 Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS .276 .336
7 Caleb Durbin 3B .190 .307
8 Connor Wong C .276 .382
9 Andruw Monasterio 2B .241 .389

Red Sox-Blue Jays Forecast: What the Weather Shows for Fenway

At first pitch, the outlook is playable but unstable. Temperatures are expected around 81 degrees Fahrenheit with southerly winds of 17-22 mph and gusts reaching 39 mph, blowing out toward center-left field, according to data cited by DraftKings Network. That wind profile makes Fenway one of the most elevated home run environments in baseball on this particular Thursday afternoon.

Real problems could arrive in the middle innings. Showers are likely with possible thunderstorms between 3 and 4 p.m. ET — a window that likely lands in the fourth and fifth frames of a 1:35 start. Precipitation chance sits at 60%, with the threat narrowing considerably later in the day, once the afternoon game would be complete if it is played. The delay risk is rated as moderate to high, making an interruption more probable than a full cancellation.

A full postponement remains an unlikely outcome. As of Thursday morning, MLB.com and other major platforms showed the game on schedule with no postponement announced. Official delay or cancellation decisions are typically made closer to first pitch as radar trends clarify.

Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth rates the game-time chance of rain at 48%, with “off and on scattered showers in the early afternoon, with some storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Winds are ripping out to left towards the monster.” Roth gives the game a “chance of delay.”

TORONTO BLUE JAYS STARTING LINEUP
SP: Trey Yesavage (RHP) • 3-3, 3.78 ERA
# Name Pos AVG SLG
1 George Springer DH .212 .369
2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B .280 .362
3 Jesús Sánchez RF .288 .465
4 Yohendrick Piñango LF .292 .442
5 Ernie Clement 2B .295 .446
6 Nathan Lukes CF .315 .395
7 Kazuma Okamoto 3B .230 .437
8 Brandon Valenzuela C .254 .454
9 Andrés Giménez SS .232 .373

How a Rain Delay or Postponement Affects Pitching

Gray enters Thursday in the best sustained stretch of his season. The 36-year-old right-hander carries an 8-1 record and a 3.03 ERA across 62 1/3 innings, according to Bleacher Nation. His most recent outing was six innings against Texas on June 13, allowing one earned run. A midgame delay forces Boston’s staff to decide whether to send him back out after an extended stop or hand the ball to the bullpen earlier than planned.

For the Blue Jays, the stakes around Yesavage are different. The 22-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA in nine starts this season. Toronto entered 2026 committing to careful workload management for its young ace.

“We’re just trying to be strategic,” manager John Schneider said, as quoted by MLB.com‘s Keegan Matheson. A lengthy delay complicates Schneider’s pitch-count planning.

If the game is halted before becoming official — “once the visiting team has made 15 outs (five innings) and the home team is leading, or once the home team has made 15 outs regardless of score,” according to MLB rules — it could become a suspended game resumed from the point of stoppage, according to Baseball-Reference‘s rainout rules. That scenario, while unlikely, would create its own complications for both rotations.

Boston (29-42) enters the series finale leaning on Gray as its most dependable starter this season. Toronto (36-38) has its own reasons to track the radar closely, with Yesavage’s workload already a front-office priority heading into the summer stretch.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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Is the Red Sox-Blue Jays Game Today Rained Out? Latest Weather Updates

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