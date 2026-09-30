Red Sox Chad Tracy Shares Latest on Roman Anthony Injury Availability for Game 2

Game 1 was a disaster for the Boston Red Sox. The offense never showed up, the bullpen imploded, and when the dust settled, it was a 9-0 win for the New York Yankees. Potentially worse, star Roman Anthony also exited the game with what appeared to be another injury.

Injuries have become a major issue in Anthony’s young career. A season ago, he missed the end of the regular season and the postseason due to a rib injury he suffered while swinging. In 2026, he injured his finger and missed the vast majority of the regular season. By the end of the year, he only played in 55 games.

Following the game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy was vague. He wasn’t able to share much of what most fans weren’t already able to guess. Tracy said Anthony was “uncomfortable” and that his right hand “flared,” suggesting he re-aggravated his previous injury.

Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy on Roman Anthony’s Game 2 Availability

The Red Sox offense was AWOL in Game 1. That was largely at the expense of Cam Schlittler, the Yankees starter, but it continued against the bullpen too. They can’t afford to have that happen again.

Keeping Anthony in the lineup would be a massive boost. He extends their depth and gives good at-bats, while also being capable of generating some power. For now, though, it’s up in the air if the Red Sox will have him for Game 2.

“We’ll have to see what tomorrow brings,” Tracy said.

If Anthony isn’t 100% healthy, and it seems doubtful that he will be, the Red Sox need to decide what value a banged up Anthony offers the lineup. If that value is higher than a potential replacement from the bench, then hopefully he’ll be able to go. “We’ll see what the next steps are, but yeah, it’s difficult,” Tracy added.

When Did Red Sox OF Roman Anthony Get Injured?

Roman Anthony struggled when he did play in Game 1. In two at-bats, he had two strikeouts. Anthony was also DHing for the Red Sox. So, the only time he could have gotten injured was while swinging again.

The NBC broadcast booth was all over the injury concern for Anthony. Lou Merloni, who normally works on the local Red Sox broadcast, noted that Anthony had his hand wrapped prior to the game. That was new since his return from injury.

A theory circulating was that Anthony suffered the injury in the Red Sox’ final game of the regular season. He checked his swing early in that game and seemed to grimace. That would explain why he had his hand wrapped pregame. It would also explain his lack of production before exiting.

This is, unfortunately, another injury for Anthony while swinging a bat. That’s becoming a trend for him now and Red Sox fans are growing more and more frustrated. It may not be something they can fix right now, but his health does need to be addressed.

The Red Sox Now Face Elimination

In a best-of-three series, losing Game 1 is deadly. Only one team ever lost the first game of one of these series and didn’t win the series itself. That was the Yankees over the Red Sox a season ago. Now, the Red Sox are hoping to return the favor.

Boston will start Sonny Gray in Game 2. He’s going to face off with another excellent veteran, Max Fried. If the Red Sox can’t figure the offense out, then they’re going to be quickly eliminated for a second season in a row and they’ll be forced to do plenty of soul searching, particularly about how to fix the offense.

First pitch of Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. Once again, the Yankees will play host.