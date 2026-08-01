Houston Astros Quietly Bring Back 3-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

In an exciting AL West showdown, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are squaring off in a three-game set this weekend.

On Friday, the Astros picked up a resounding 11-2 victory over the Rangers to take a 0.5-game lead for first place in the division. Houston is now 56-55 this season.

During the Rangers series, the Houston Astros quietly brought back a three-year MLB veteran who played for their organization this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Cut Ties with 4-Year MLB Player Before Rangers Series

Astros Re-Sign Braden Shewmake on Minors Pact

According to multiple reports, on July 31, the Houston Astros quietly re-signed Braden Shewmake to a minor-league deal, and he has since been reassigned to AAA Sugar Land.

Shewmake, 28, has played 30 games for the Houston Astros this season before being let go by the club. He then appeared in just four games with the Milwaukee Brewers shortly after.

He will continue to provide organizational depth on the infield, and if the Stros incur an injury or any other reason for needing an infielder, Shewmake could be first in line to get his contract selected.

Across 78 at-bats with Houston this season, Shewmake has batted.256 with three home runs and five doubles.

He has played in parts of three MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Brewers, and Astros. Those stats with Houston this season (in a brief stint) are likely what have landed him this second chance with the organization, because his overall hitting statistics aren’t that great.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Cut 2-Year MLB Player to Clear Roster Space for Max Clark

More on Braden Shewmake’s MLB Career

Over 153 total ABs in 3 seasons, Shewmake holds a career batting average of .196 with four home runs, seven doubles, and an OPS+ below 50.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams provided some insight on Shewmake’s ability to hit in the minors:

“The Astros will send Shewmake to their Triple-A Sugar Land affiliate for the time being. The former Texas A&M standout and Wylie, Texas native returns to his home state and will provide some surehanded infield depth for Houston. He’s a lifetime .240/.305/.382 hitter in parts of five Triple-A seasons.”

It will be interesting to see what role Braden Shewmake has with the Stros down the final two-month stretch of the MLB regular season, as Houston is in a tight divisional race, and every decision is magnified at this time of year.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Jarren Duran’s Viral Moment in Red Sox-Athletics Game