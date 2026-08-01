Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 3-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ weekend series against the Boston Red Sox is underway. LA and Boston faced off on Friday evening, with the Red Sox picking up a 9-4 win thanks to a big 5-run seventh inning.

Before the Red Sox-Dodgers series opener, Los Angeles made a string of roster moves, which included a few pitchers.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Moves for Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account made the following announcement (on 7/31):

“The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Cole Irvin and placed RHP Brock Stewart on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated RHP Chayce McDermott for assignment.”

Chayce McDermott is the roster casualty, as he is now in DFA limbo. McDermott has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons.

As for Cole Irvin, he made his season debut against the Red Sox on Friday evening and allowed six earned runs over six innings pitched.

McDermott, 27, had pitched just 2.1 innings for the Dodgers this season.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (about McDermott’s DFA):

“The Dodgers needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for the addition of Cole Irvin on Friday and McDermott drew the short straw this time around. The 27-year-old hurler could generate some interest on waivers.”

It is MLB trade deadline season, so there’s a possibility that another squad could want to pick up McDermott in return for cash.

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Looking at Chayce McDermott’s Career

The Houston Astros drafted Chayce McDermott in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

He’s totaled just 15 IP across three big-league seasons, with the Baltimore Orioles and the Dodgers.

Across for 15 IP, McDermott has allowed 20 earned runs, including five HR surrendered and 14 walks issued.

As noted, he now enters DFA limbo, but if he clears waivers, McDermott will be handed an outright assignment to AAA Oklahoma City.

While Brock Stewart is down to the IL now, LA’s bullpen is fairly healthy, so McDermott can provide organizational depth in the minors.

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