CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
Paez, 22, allowed six earned runs in three innings across three appearances with the White Sox before being returned to the Red Sox.
The young right-hander has a career 3.37 ERA with 381 strikeouts over 369 innings in the minors.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East with a 75-64 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 8 1/2 games.
Boston owns the second American League Wild Card spot. The team is four games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced the demotion of a 22-year-old player ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
Boston Red Sox Option 22-Year-Old Player Before Mariners Finale