Is the Orioles-Red Sox Game Delayed Today? Rain Threatens Historic Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox bring a 14-game winning streak into today’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, but unsettled weather could delay first pitch as the club chases a chance to tie the franchise record with a 15th consecutive victory.

If the weather cooperates, Boston will have an opportunity to match a team record that has stood untouched since 1946 — a year that the Red Sox led by Ted Williams and his .346 batting average — got to the World Series. But with a reported 93% chance of precipitation, will the game be played tonight? Or delayed either at first pitch or later during play?

Storm System Threatens Delay Before First Pitch

First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. But forecasters are tracking a “heavy” thunderstorm followed by passing showers arriving before or during the game, with southerly wind gusting to 23 mph and up to three-quarters of an inch of rain expected, according to AccuWeather. Fenway sits inside a broader storm corridor stretching from Cleveland through New York and Philadelphia into New England, a system severe enough that the National Weather Service has issued flood watches across multiple Northeast metro areas.

Boston’s ballpark carries a “high” delay-risk designation from DraftKings, alongside Yankee Stadium and Citizens Bank Park, though the outlook notes tonight’s game is more likely to see a late start than an outright postponement. The southerly wind could give fly balls an initial boost before the heavier bands move through and washouts become likely, forecasters noted.

The National Weather Service’s local forecast calls for a high near 83 degrees Tuesday, with rain chances climbing toward a forecast of showers and thunderstorms likely, and precipitation odds reaching 100 percent overnight.

Boston Red Sox Chase Ted Williams-Era Mark

Caleb Durbin’s go-ahead home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning Monday, aided by four Baltimore errors, snapped the Orioles’ seven-game winning streak and pushed Boston to 51-48. Durbin called it the biggest hit of his career, saying the electricity on the blast is probably top of his personal list.

Interim manager Chad Tracy called Monday’s comeback unbelievable, pointing out his team overcame three separate deficits to escape with the win. Boston’s pitching staff has carried the surge, with the rotation posting a 2.63 ERA during the streak and the bullpen, anchored by closer Aroldis Chapman, checking in even lower at 1.15.

The Red Sox were buried in last place with a 32-46 record in late June before catching fire, going 18-2 over a 20-game stretch built on elite pitching and a suddenly revived offense, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger. Willson Contreras, Boston’s home run and RBI leader this season, said tying the record would mean a lot, while cautioning the club can’t get ahead of itself.

Durbin was more direct about the history in front of him. He wants it, he said, adding he can’t speak for the rest of the roster but that he wants to make history, according to Associated Press writer Ken Powtak. Assuming the game is played, Boston will start right-hander Eduardo Rivera tonight, according to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey. Rivera owns a 2.89 ERA over 9 1/3 innings this season. Baltimore counters with right-hander Kyle Bradish, who has a 6.75 ERA in 10 career starts against the Red Sox.

As of 1:50 p.m. ET, just hours before gametime, no delay or postponement had been announced. But an update could come at any time between that time and first pitch.