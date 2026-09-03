Boston Red Sox Recently Cut Player Acquired by New MLB Team

Earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox decided to cut ties with infielder Brett Harris via a designation for assignment.

Harris did not clear waivers, but instead was claimed by another MLB team.

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Brett Harris Claimed by San Francisco Giants

According to his transactions tracker, infielder Brett Harris has been claimed by the San Francisco Giants:

“San Francisco Giants claimed 3B Brett Harris off waivers from Boston Red Sox.”

He has since been optioned to AAA Sacramento.

Harris, 28, played just one game with the Boston Red Sox, and only recorded two at-bats.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on 9/3):

“The Red Sox acquired Harris in a minor trade with the A’s in July. He’d recently been DFAed by the Athletics. Harris appeared in just one game with Boston shortly after the trade. He started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch. He’s spent the majority of the year at Triple-A. Harris has compiled a strong 119 wRC+ across 71 minor league games between the two organizations.”

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Looking at Brett Harris’s MLB Career Thus Far

Brett Harris has played in parts of three MLB seasons, briefly with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics.

Across 182 total MLB at-bats, Harris is batting .192 with three home runs, 17 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 71.

The Athletics drafted Harris in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB draft, and he ended up making his MLB debut in 2024.

It will be interesting to see what role he has with his new organization, the San Francisco Giants.

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