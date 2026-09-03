CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 02: Luis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take the four-game series from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon and push their division lead to 10 games.
With Logan Henderson on the mound, Milwaukee will try to muster offense against Cubs starter Kevin Gausman.
Before the series finale, the Brewers announced a notable Luis Lara decision.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take the four-game series from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon and push their division lead to 10 games. With Logan Henderson on the mound, Milwaukee will try to muster offense against Cubs starter Kevin Gausman. Before the series finale, the Brewers announced a notable Luis Lara decision. More […]
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Luis Lara Decision During Cubs Series