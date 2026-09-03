Milwaukee Brewers Announce Luis Lara Decision During Cubs Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take the four-game series from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon and push their division lead to 10 games.

With Logan Henderson on the mound, Milwaukee will try to muster offense against Cubs starter Kevin Gausman.

Before the series finale, the Brewers announced a notable Luis Lara decision.

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Milwaukee Brewers Announce Lineup Decisions Before Cubs Game

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has made several lineup changes for the series finale with the Cubs on Thursday.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Brewers lineup for 9/3:

Brewers 9/3: “J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers RF A. Vaughn 1B C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF J. Ortiz SS D. Hamilton 3B L. Henderson SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2095605772386193636

Notably, Luis Lara is NOT in the Brewers’ batting order. Other changes include William Contreras batting third, Jake Bauers getting the cleanup today, and Christian Yelich being back in the order.

It’s likely a scheduled day off for Luis Lara, who has been part of the everyday fold for the majority of the games since he was promoted to the bigs.

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Inside Luis Lara’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Luis Lara is a rookie in MLB this season.

He has played 46 games with the Milwaukee Brewers since his promotion.

Across 134 total at-bats, he’s batting .276 with one home run, two triples, and seven doubles.

His bWAR is 1.2, as Lara has showcased incredible defense in the outfield, which could end up being his calling card.

Before playing one game in MLB, the Brewers inked Lara to a 7-year, $31 million contract.

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