Toronto Blue Jays Make Intriguing Luis Urias Announcement During Guardians Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently wrapping up their series with the Cleveland Guardians. Toronto is 1.5 games behind the Guards for the last AL Wild Card spot.

The Jays are leading 5-3 in the seventh inning, and during the Guardians-Blue Jays matinee showdown, Toronto made a notable announcement regarding infielder Luis Urias. Urias has been sidelined with an injury for the last month.

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Blue Jays Make Luis Urias Announcement

During the Guardians game on Thursday, the following transaction popped up on the Blue Jays roster move tracker:

“Toronto Blue Jays sent 2B Luis Urías on a rehab assignment to Dunedin Blue Jays.”

Urías was placed on the IL on August 7, and was acquired by the Blue Jays in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in late June.

This is good news for the Jays, as they could be returning the services of Urías soon, who has been dealing with a right quad strain.

The Dunedin Blue Jays made the following post on social media:

After it was announced that Luis Urias was in the batting order for Dunedin’s game on Thursday, it was then announced that infielder Ryan Cooney would be replacing Urias in the lineup, which is an interesting development.

Urias has played in 26 games for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he’s batting .250 with three home runs and three doubles across 52 at-bats.

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Taking a Look at Luis Urias’s 2026 Season

Luis Urias has dealt with a few different injuries this season.

He was expected to have a role in the D-backs infield before the season, but he got injured at the start the season, then spent some time in the minors before being traded to the Jays.

There haven’t been any further reports about why he was scratched from Dunedin’s lineup on Thursday, but those could surface soon.

Urias is an MLB veteran of nine seasons, and he carries a career batting average of .232 across 1845 total at-bats, with 63 total home runs and 229 RBI.

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